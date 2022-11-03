15 tech experts share tools and tips for monitoring and analyzing website traffic





Getty

When searching for information about a company or organization, most consumers and businesses today turn first to the web. Websites have become an invaluable two-way communication resource, not just chatbots and online forms, but by acting as a record of what users care about, businesses can share messages and receive input from users. can hear But perhaps the most important role on any business website is the 24/7 global sales force.

Tracking and analyzing traffic and performance is essential to ensure that your company website provides value to users, educates them about you and your business, and most importantly leads to sales. To do this effectively, you need to know what (and what) to look at as well as the right set of tools. Here, her 15 members of the Forbes Technology Council share tools and tips to help business her leaders better monitor and learn from their company’s her website.

1. Clearly define your goals

As far as tools go, Google Analytics 360 Enterprise works flawlessly in most cases. However, before installing analytics tools, you should clearly define your goals. Once you have defined your goals, you need to break down your metrics by goal. Only then will you be able to properly choose the tools that meet your needs. Unfortunately, 99% of companies do it the other way around. I install a tool and then think about what I can collect with it. – Max Bondar, Trigger Software

2. Analyze Time Spent on Different Pages

One of the Identity Sharing tips for monitoring website traffic, in addition to tracking the number of page views, is to analyze the time spent on different pages so that you can identify the most interesting content. It is also helpful to In addition, she has tools to identify which domains visitors have come to her website from, helping her narrow her customer outreach. – Sagar Honungal, Hakimo

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. am i eligible?

3. Use tools that track sentiment and engagement

We recommend using heat maps or other tools and services that show the sentiment and engagement of users as they visit your site. Being able to see user behavior in terms of what they clicked, what they reacted to, and where the drop-off occurred is a powerful way to reduce friction in their experience. – Salwa Muhammad, Force Brain

4. Analyze correlations between business and web metrics

Don’t get hung up on fancy online metrics like visitor numbers or time spent on your website. You might be attracting low-quality visitors who spend time on your website because they can’t actually find what they’re looking for. Explore correlations between business metrics and web metrics. – Jens Martin Skibsted, Manyone

5. Look for trends and patterns

Data varies greatly between tools. Instead, look for trends and patterns. Both Google Analytics Insights and Google Search Consoles Insights features help identify trends over time. – Jeremy Sindor, digitalML

6. Track performance over time

Leverage tools like Google Analytics and Ahrefs to collect data, explore key metrics for business performance, and create dashboards (using tools like Databox and Google Data Studio) to monitor performance over time. track accurately. Then, derive hypotheses about how to improve business performance from the observed data, and test these hypotheses in experiments. – Roland Polzin, Wing Assistant

7. Add IP Tracking

Website IP tracking is a cost-effective way to see how your marketing is reaching the real world. Providers of such software are numerous and often offer free trials and easy code installation. This technology identifies visitors who are accessing the site from her IP address at work. This allows B2B product businesses to identify companies with high interest in product information and send it to their sales development team. – Gustav Westmann, BrightBid

8. Leverage AI to transform data

Digital data from your website can help you sell, but only if you can translate the data and act on it. I see great benefits in using artificial intelligence to transform digital data into sales inputs. Leaders can’t know every client’s behavior online, but by using AI to collect and transform data, sales teams can better understand service and support demands and be more proactive in the sales cycle. can succeed. – Ali Safavi, COVU

9. Bridge the gaps between multiple sessions

It’s important to see website analytics in the context of the full user journey, including bridging the gaps between multiple sessions over time. This can mean tracking how many sessions it takes before a significant conversion event, such as a purchase, occurs. Understanding where your attrition lies can help you improve your funnel and plug holes in your strategy. – Rashad Nasir, ThinkCode

10. Use Pingdom

One tool that business leaders highly recommend for monitoring website traffic is Pingdom. Pingdom notifies you of site availability issues and provides detailed reports of the uptime status of each business application or endpoint. This is important for both senior management and customers to ensure service level agreements are being met. – Bob Fabian Zinga, US Navy

11. Try a lead feeder

One tool that we really get a lot of value from is Leadfeeder, which tracks who visits your website. Displays visits, page views, and most active visiting routes. This gives us valuable information about who is visiting, what pages they are reading and how they are using the website. Highly recommend this product. – Chetan Mathur, Next Pathway

12. Pay attention to the content consumed

One tip business leaders can take from their web traffic is to pay close attention to the type of content people are consuming. A recent survey found that 55% of B2B buyers are increasingly relying on content for research and buying decisions. In short, businesses need to provide relevant and personalized content to buyers to grab their attention and nurture them through the funnel. – Mike Dickerson, ClickDimensions

13. Pour traffic data into a data lake or warehouse

Traffic data is often buried in specific systems with restricted access. Infuse data into your enterprise data lake or warehouse to extract key financial and operational metrics along with KPIs and insights that help executives steer their business. Some simple metrics are traffic vs. revenue and cost, or page views vs. product performance and conversion rate. – Murray Foxcroft, ProArch

14. Follow the complete user journey

A company’s website is the first place a potential customer goes to research a product. All our marketing efforts may be directing potential customers to our main page, but it’s important to follow the user journey. This allows sales and other teams to see if and when engagement has dropped. With that in mind, you can tailor your customer experience to tie it into their purchase. – Mercedes Soria, Nightscope

15. Watch Your Vanity Metrics

Be careful when looking at the vanity metric. An increase or decrease in traffic doesn’t tell the whole story. Look at conversion metrics instead. For example, if your site traffic is increasing but your conversion rate is declining, it means your visitors aren’t finding what they need. Improve your web presence by improving the information you present to new visitors. —Rodrigo Bernardinelli, Digibee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/11/02/15-tech-experts-share-tools-and-tips-for-monitoring-and-analyzing-website-traffic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos