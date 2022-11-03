Eric Schmidt backs ex-Google exec’s digital family office platform with $90M funding TechCrunch





Caesar Sengupta has worked on and overseen several category-defining projects over the last 15 years. He was responsible for Google’s product he was the leader, the company’s desktop he was the operating system he was ChromeOS. After that, he led the Android maker’s He Next Billion Users initiative, and in India he developed products such as Google Pay and Internet He catered and onboarded the next wave of users.

Last year he left Google with many of his colleagues to launch a new venture. Now he’s ready to share what they’ve been up to.

Sengupta said Wednesday that his startup, which has been rebranded as Arta Finance, will work to give individuals access to alternative assets previously largely restricted to the ultra-high net worth.

Arta is building a digital family office for the world, Sengupta said in an interview with TechCrunch. However, this is a highly regulated place, so we have to take very careful and cautious steps and we are building according to the rules.

Sengupta also revealed that Arta Finance has raised some funding: investors including Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue and more than 140 investors including Eric Schmidt, Betsy Cohen and Ram Shriram. Raised over $90 million in seed and Series A funding rounds from entrepreneurs. .

Sengupta said he and his colleagues identified the problem because it was related to it in their personal lives.

I realized once you hit the $10 million to $15 million range, you could get private banks involved and they would help you. But for the majority of us who have some money and are making money, our options are very limited, he said.

You can consult a financial planner, but it seems outdated to those of us tech savvy. You can try to do it yourself, but most of us are busy with work and life and have all kinds of financial planning on the sidelines. It’s a big data problem, the kind of problem where machine learning can be applied at scale.

Arta gives clients access to investment opportunities in alternative assets such as private equity, venture capital, private debt and real estate. The eponymous platform allows members to start with her investment as low as $10,000 and access funds from his manager in the top 10 funds that have generated consistently high returns over the past few decades.

Arta’s customers can also access credit facilities without selling shares. “We don’t want our customers to liquidate to ensure liquidity,” Sengupta said. Members also have the option to create “highly personalized” portfolios using stocks, bonds, options and leverage, he said, adding that fund managers and banks typically pool all client funds. He added that it will take time to change portfolio choices.

The startup says it will accrue interest based on performance and be transparent about its pricing.

Arta has chosen a big unsolved problem in the global fintech space. Caesar and team are unique in having built several cutting-edge products used by billions of Internet users. Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia India, said that like many of the other consumer fintech companies we partner with, this one also focuses on a more user-centric approach, a more enjoyable user experience, and a more also said they need a seamless and scalable platform. in a statement.

Arta goes live today with an accredited US investor. Sengupta said the startup plans to expand to more markets, including Singapore and India, in the next few years.

“What excites us about Arta is its depth of understanding on two key lines. The need for high access, said Micky Malka, founder of Ribbit Capital, in a statement.

The second is automation using the best technology. At Arta you find the best of the two. They understand consumers, they understand pain, they have experience with the best technology. I look forward to seeing how they can influence and change the way people think about capital and assets. ”

