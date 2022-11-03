China pledges high-tech aid to climate, environmental issues





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is solving complex environmental problems and using innovations in big data, biotechnology and artificial intelligence to develop high-tech solutions to combat pollution, habitat loss and climate change. He said Wednesday that he would look into it.

In a new action plan, the Chinese government said it would build a “green technology innovation system” from 2021 to 2025 to tackle air, soil and groundwater pollution, reduce waste and protect ecosystems. rice field. meet the long-term needs of the country.

The system will be underpinned by tax incentives and a new “green technology bank,” and China will also encourage businesses and financial institutions to support more innovative green technologies, the plan said.

The new plan aims to help China, the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gases, reach its goals of peaking emissions by 2030 and becoming ‘carbon neutral’ by 2060. is. Ten years later, overall volume continues to grow.

The high-tech plan was announced days before a new round of global climate talks was launched in Egypt.Read more

The plan will “systematize science and technology” to solve a wide range of environmental problems, improve our ability to assess the impact of rising temperatures in vulnerable regions, and monitor new sources of pollution, harmful chemicals and drug-resistant bacteria. We promised to expand

They also reiterated their commitment to carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies to prevent greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere. It has pledged further research to support large-scale demonstration projects and the use of aquifers and oil-bearing formations to contain sequestered CO2.

The government also said it would support research on “significant decarbonization technologies” in various industrial sectors, including steel, cement, thermal power and agriculture.

The plan, announced by the Ministry of Science and Technology and other government departments, also calls for more international cooperation in the areas of climate and environment, including the United States.

