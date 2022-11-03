



Google AI Research Scientist Timnit Gebru speaks on stage during Day 3 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA on September 7, 2018. Photo: Kimberly White (Getty Images)

A recurring theme at Google’s [email protected] event was one of assumption introspection and cautious optimism. That sentiment is especially true for the topic of AI ethics. This is an area where Google has struggled in the past, and one that is becoming increasingly important in the emerging world of wild generative AI. For years, Google touted its own AI principles and response AI team, but has faced a backlash from critics, especially after firing several high-profile AI researchers.

Marian Croak, vice president of engineering research at Google, acknowledged some potential pitfalls with the technology showcased Wednesday. They include increasing toxicity and bias reinforced by algorithms, deepfakes further eroding trust in news, and concerns over misinformation that can effectively blur the line between what is real and what is not. Part of that process, Croak said, involves research to give users more control over his AI system, like working with the system instead of letting it completely control the situation. includes the implementation of

Croak said he believes Google’s AI principles put user and harm avoidance and safety above our typical business considerations. According to Croak, a responsible AI researcher conducts adversarial tests and sets quantitative benchmarks across all aspects of his AI. The researchers undertaking these efforts are professionally diverse, reportedly a mix of social scientists, ethicists, and engineers.

Cloak said he doesn’t want principles to be just words on paper. Over the next few years, she said, she hopes to see responsible AI capabilities built into the company’s technology infrastructure. Croak needs to build responsible AI into the system, she said.

