Mozilla launches first-of-its-kind venture fund to promote responsible technology companies and products





The first $35 million will foster an ecosystem of startups pushing the internet and tech industry forward for the better

Industry veteran Mohammed Nanabay to lead venture

November 2, 2022 (Lisbon, Portugal) — Today, in a sea of ​​Internet companies and products that routinely put profit over people, Mozilla is making technological investments and ambitious efforts to transform the Internet more broadly. Announcing a new venture capital fund.

Mozilla Executive Director Mark Surman said: Many say the tech industry has lost its soul. Some even say it can’t be improved. My answer: We won’t know until we do it together. Mozilla Ventures aims to promote companies and products that put people above profit. And it’s about fueling enough of these companies and products so that they can ultimately push the Internet for the better.

Mozilla Ventures is a venture capital fund for early stage (seed to series A) startups. The product or technology advances one or more of the values ​​of the Mozilla Manifesto, such as privacy, inclusivity, transparency, and human dignity. This fund seeks companies and founders who embody these values, and investors who agree with them.

First, Mozilla will invest its initial $35 million in Internet companies that protect privacy, decentralize digital power, build more trustworthy AI, and also have great potential for commercial success. Three initial investments (below) were announced today, with full deployment of the fund expected in early 2023. The fund focuses on innovation, digital media, technology, and as an investor. Nanabhay has held leadership positions at Al Jazeera and the Media Development Investment Fund and was previously a board member of the Mozilla Foundation.

Mr Nanabhay said: But can you imagine life with a better internet for all of us? is created. We want to support our founders in tackling the many challenges we face online, from misinformation to censorship, security to privacy, and our ability to do harm at scale in an instant. increase. These issues are very important and cannot be left to any one agency for resolution.

Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker said: We are a mission-driven company that prides itself on championing not just an open internet, but human dignity, privacy and a global community of millions of people who uphold our mission. Our values ​​of privacy, security and pleasure both drive our advocacy and shape our products. This unique position allows us to strengthen a responsible technology ecosystem at a critical time for the technology industry, and by investing in a new generation of companies and products that share our vision of a secure and open internet, we will continue to grow that ecosystem. support.

Mozilla Ventures’ portfolio includes a variety of mission-driven startups and companies. Three initial investments were announced today.

Secure AI Labs (SAIL) SAIL uses advanced security and AI technology to keep patient data safe and facilitate medical collaboration. They aim to advance bioinformatics research and innovation, driving a better healthcare future for all, with a platform that enables faster and more secure access to data. . Block Party Block Party is a social media safety app designed for the realities of online harassment. Allow individuals who experience regular harassment to safely participate in public conversations on social media by setting their own content boundaries. heylogin heylogin is a swipe-to-login password management solution designed for businesses. Primarily aimed at small businesses, heylogin charges per user and allows businesses to manage shared passwords and personal accounts.

Mozilla is actively working with various founders, investors and experts to shape the final design of the fund. Venture and his talented team of ESG experts, Lucid Capitalism, have played a key role in supporting Mohammed’s fund design.

Mozilla Ventures is just the beginning of that journey. Startups wishing to contact Mozilla Ventures or investors interested in partnering can contact Mozilla at [email protected]

About Mozilla Ventures

Mozilla Ventures is a first-of-its-kind impact venture fund that invests in startups that are pushing the internet and technology industry for the better. The fund will support early-stage startups with products and technologies that advance one or more of the values ​​in the Mozilla manifesto, including privacy, inclusivity, transparency, accessibility, and human dignity. Its long-term strategy is to respect users and promote an ecosystem of products and technologies that make the Internet a healthier place. The fund is headed by Managing His Partner Mohamed Nanabay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.mozilla.org/en/mozilla/mozilla-launches-first-of-its-kind-venture-fund-to-fuel-responsible-tech-companies-products/

