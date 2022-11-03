Flare Network Launches Blockchain Protocol on Google Cloud





Flare started as a research organization investigating the future of blockchain technology. This led to the development of a unique platform and launch of Flare Network, a blockchain that provides developers with a simple and consistent stack for decentralized interoperability. Decentralized applications on Flare can securely access information from outside the Flare network, such as prices and blockchain state, helping establish highly secure and interoperable multi- and cross-chain solutions.

One of the benefits is that building on top of Flare allows us to devise bridges that transfer value from one blockchain to another, providing decentralized insurance that gives users peace of mind. By reducing risk to users, Flare believes blockchain as an industry can realize its potential to scale to hundreds of millions of users and benefit multiple sectors from finance to healthcare. That’s why our motto is to connect everything.

Flare is a start-up company, but they need to maintain enterprise-grade security and availability for their customers. There is no better security solution for technology companies than Google, so we turned to Google Cloud to ensure our environment was robust and highly secure from the start.

Bringing blockchain into the mainstream

Google Cloud solutions give us a reliable infrastructure on which to build and monitor our services. Today, our automation is so advanced that we can have a new test network up and running in minutes. Once in place, it can be quickly integrated with any of the connected chain networks, allowing the free flow of digital assets and on-chain information.And thanks to Google Cloud, our system environment is resilient and You can be confident that it will be available in 22 regions around the world. If anything happens in one of these areas, I’m sure you’ll be back up and running within minutes.

Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling containerized applications. In addition, Compute Engine allows you to quickly start up virtual machines on demand, easing the day-to-day work of your engineering team.

We recently started using Apigee to streamline GTM and security operations for our future API-based web3 cross-chain infrastructure services (infura and multichain) and to support our paid API platform, which will soon be released in beta. was: https://api-portal.flare.network/

I saw this firsthand when I joined Flair. One of my first tasks was to get the Flare testnet up and running within a month. Google Cloud eliminated a lot of the heavy lifting and pre-configuration, so I could focus on fine-tuning my test network.

Government and financial grade security

Google Cloud has several government and financial grade certificates to help ensure your environment is safe, secure, and monitored. For example, Google is UK National Cyber ​​Security Centers (NCSC) Cyber ​​Essentials Plus certified for both Google Cloud and Google Workspace.

It’s also important to mention the support we received from Google Cloud startup experts. They helped us with some reviews and gave us advice on how to improve overall system performance, and we were also able to optimize our spending thanks to Google Cloud credits. This is very important as we move through the startup process and test different products and projects as we grow.

Google Cloud support strengthens trust with external communities and partners. The resilience and security of the environment gives the developer community confidence that Flare is a trusted foundation for building applications using both the price and the state of other networks.

For end users, Google Cloud helps us realize our mission of providing a bridge for tokens without smart contract capabilities such as Bitcoin, LiteCoin, Dogecoin, Stellar, and XRP. It also provides a bridge for smart contract tokens such as Ethereum, USD Coin and Tether.

As a next step, we were looking to deploy the latest public APIs for all Flares Chains and Connected Chains on Google Cloud Marketplace to lower the barrier of entry to our network, technology and services.

Migrating to the metaverse

Our business is just getting started, but we see this as a long-term partnership with Google Cloud. We love the way their platform is evolving and can already predict how this will support our mission to bring blockchain mainstream.

For example, we recently announced a partnership with the Metaverse Platform that allows users and their assets to move seamlessly between different metaverse ecosystems. This is a groundbreaking project and we look forward to continuing to work with Google Cloud to bring this and other exciting initiatives to market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/startups/flare-network-launches-blockchain-protocol-on-google-cloud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos