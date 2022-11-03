IoT, Edge and Cloud at MedTech Innovation Summit





Industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of modern medicine at the MedTech Innovation Summit hosted by Fierce Electronics on November 1st. Experts from Amazon Web Services, NXP Semiconductors, Microsoft, L&T Technology Services, Kalypso, OXIO Health, Wind River, Dell and more attended the event to discuss health technology.

Digital transformation has changed healthcare organizations around the world. Although the field has been lauded for reaching technological maturity, it still faces many challenges. Privacy, compliance, security, IoT connectivity and integration, and how health data is used are top priorities.

Unlike other tech sectors, the healthcare tech industry deals with human health and often makes life-or-death decisions about data. Therefore, the standards for data, device, edge, and cloud operations are very high and regulated. At the event, experts discussed trending solutions and explained how the field is moving towards home care and value-based care models.

Innovation leading global healthcare investment

Dr. Asha D’Souza, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry at AWS, kicked off the event by speaking about innovations, trends, and transforming healthcare.

DSouza explained that as healthcare continues to build a more connected ecosystem, there is a growing demand for integration and bringing healthcare where patients are. According to DSouza, home care and self-monitoring technology for chronically ill patients requires integration that connects providers, payers and pharmacies.

Another area that will be transformed by telemedicine is clinical trials. New medical equipment has made it possible to conduct clinical trials in patients’ homes.

That’s a change and will become more and more the norm over time, DSouza said. there is a lot of pressure.

The industry is seeing a shift in care from hospitals to alternative medicine facilities, patient homes, ambulatory care centers, ambulatory centers and specialty clinics.

DSouza listed key trends in global investment, focusing on AI and machine learning models that drive faster and more efficient diagnostics, and technologies that support an aging population. Additionally, as chronic diseases increase, providers and patients are adopting health wearables, mobile his devices, and telemedicine platforms that can be streamed on TVs and other devices.

According to DSouza, medical and consumer tech will play an increasingly important role in smart wearables, whether they be watches, scales or other means. These devices are becoming more and more intelligent.

The use of robotics for non-invasive surgery is another trending sector. The industry is expanding new approaches to smart surgery that allow patients to be treated and sent home the same day. This model reduces hospital and healthcare costs, reducing demand and burnout of healthcare workers, while preventing centers from becoming overcrowded.

Consumer, patient, and healthcare provider expectations are changing and are demanding more innovative, digitally-enabled capabilities that deliver differentiated outcomes, said DSouza.

It’s not just technology manufacturers and healthcare providers that need to adapt. Seeing this shift, regulators are looking to streamline processes to make it easier for the industry to meet assurance and compliance for computer systems. They are providing guidance and support for the device to gain approval from the FDA, but the regulatory environment remains challenging at this point.

Disruption Digital robotics surgery, connected and intelligent devices, IoT, AI data-driven decision-making and a focus on 3D printing are also shifting care to value-based care. Health economics and value and quality of care are his two direct advantages of new technology.

Moreover, customers are increasingly demanding more than wellness solutions. They want longevity and wellness technology products. Consumers are also on a learning curve in figuring out how to get the most out of wearables and other health tech devices.

In contrast, DSouza said companies need to focus not only on investing in data platforms and technology infrastructure, but also on upskilling and hiring people who understand modern medical practices.

Being able to remotely monitor them and ensure they can provide data on their health status, health status, medication adherence, pre- and post-surgical leave, and physical therapy is key, said DSouza. Getting closer to the patient and putting them at the center of this innovation is imperative. This will only happen if we stay connected and make this ecosystem more interoperable.

Understanding and securing the medical environment

Cornelius Mueller, Product Applications Engineer at NXP Semiconductors, spoke during the event about the challenges facing the health industry with the rise of health IoT products. IoT brings benefits of modernization, speed, agility, and the ability to improve patient outcomes and comfort, but it also brings risks to compliance, governance, privacy, and security.

Understanding your IoT health environment is important for security. Organizations need to identify where data is collected and transferred and how it flows throughout its lifecycle. This includes data obtained from private patient homes and public spaces. The entire infrastructure must be protected.

Mueller said data from smart edge devices and multiple sensor data from wearable devices such as ECG, blood pressure, and glucose meters are collected and sent wirelessly, typically using Bluetooth Low Energy or near-field communication. I explained that it is passed to the gateway. Similarly, data can be sent from the hub to medical devices to control insulin pumps.

In this system, the gateway is the communication system between medical edge devices, medical cloud, and health services. Wearables such as mobile devices and smartwatches also connect to health services and are used for self-diagnosis.

Mueller has addressed many of the challenges that arise as healthcare services and devices expand and the digital attack surface expands.

According to Mueller, many consumer devices do not have integrated security. They communicate wirelessly from the app to the hub, and the hub should have security management capabilities. On the other hand, if the end device is used in a public space (which could be anywhere outside a home or hospital), it is clear that the gateway and its space can be compromised and therefore unsafe. is.

This solution integrates security elements throughout the system. Mueller explained his IoT connectivity methods most commonly with his Bluetooth and NFC in hospitals and medical devices.

The short reading distance of NFC enhances your privacy. Other benefits of NFC are ease of use and power efficiency. NFC provides secure communication for all users and helps encrypt data transfers and sensitive information over secure channels.

IoT connections must be secured to prevent data from being accessed or tampered with by unauthorized users. Modern approaches to solving these challenges include controllers that provide secure boot, memory protection, and access control. Additionally, data encryption and decryption are important.

To ensure the security of health IoT, secure elements must be deployed. The secure element is responsible for cryptographic processing and credential management. A secure element must perform a process before data traverses the gateway. Trust provisioning prevents unauthorized individuals from accessing keys and certificates, while cloud security systems ensure data from her IoT devices is not compromised.

On the health service side, when the sender’s data arrives for analysis, the encrypted and signed transmissions are verified to see if the data is trustworthy, Mueller said.

BLE has similar advantages to NFC. The main difference is that BLE is a long range radio. Long-range wireless enables continuous monitoring as sensors collect data and instantly transmit it to your smartphone.

This has proven important, for example, for insulin pumps, which need constant monitoring of blood sugar levels, and vital sign monitors such as ECGs, heart rate monitors, and blood pressure monitors, Mueller added.

Secure zero-touch connectivity to public or private clouds and edge computing infrastructure is also important. Trusted Provisioning ensures that unauthorized persons cannot access your certificates.

Keeping data secure across the path from sensors to IoT to gateway to edge to cloud is the only way to mitigate the risk of breaches, security threats, ransomware, tampering and data exfiltration.

Shifting health to a value-based home care model

Healthcare is moving to a value-based model focused on improving the quality of patient outcomes, enhancing patient care, and adopting initiatives that can control costs. The sector is not only focused on quality and cost, but is inevitably moving towards housing.

As demand for health services and the growing gap between care professionals and physicians grow, the industry is turning to home care and technology to leverage solutions. New wearables allow doctors to care for and monitor patients at home, during recovery, or in ambulatory mode. Data is the most important component of home care.

Rajya Bhaiya, senior director of Health and Life Sciences Cloud + Data, MedTech at Microsoft, said during the event that technology will be driving these things, whether it’s smart patient apps or smart implants. increase. Mr. Bhaiya Smart He spoke about the benefits of implants. A smart implant is her IoT device placed inside a patient’s body that allows caregivers to monitor the patient remotely.

Another serious challenge with IoT health devices is integrating all the data from these devices into a health system. This means unifying data formats and functions to ensure data quality and corruption. Industry health experts have asked device manufacturers to meet the compliance, consent, and other standards demanded by medical institutions.

The industry is also looking at new business opportunities that can be developed thanks to the latest technologies, AI, home care and virtual care. The US sector wants to involve pharmaceutical companies, regulators, insurers, Medicare and Medicaid to develop new health solutions.

Modern health technology has undoubtedly changed the way health is delivered. It still faces many challenges. Experts at the MedTech Innovation Summit agreed that the future of health is value-based home care. They say it’s the next big evolution the sector is going through after the pandemic, with IoT, edge, cloud and innovation at its core foundations.

