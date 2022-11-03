Google’s new prototype AI tool does the writing for you





Remember when Google showed off its artificial intelligence prowess by demonstrating a conversation between Pluto and a paper plane? It’s powered by LaMDA, one of Google’s latest generation conversational AI models. it was done. Now Google uses his LaMDA to build Wordcraft. Wordcraft is a prototypical writing tool that helps creative writers create new stories.

AI-powered lighting tools are nothing new. You may have heard of copywriting tools like Grammarly and Jasper. What’s a little different about WordCraft is that it’s framed as a vehicle for creating imaginary works.Google describes it as a sort of purposeful text editor built into web-based word processors. . Users can tell Wordcraft to rewrite phrases or make sentences more interesting. It can also describe objects and generate prompts if requested. Simply put, it’s like an editor and a writing partner all in one AI tool for him.

WordCraft…how to craft Image: Google

To test Wordcraft, Google created a workshop with 13 professional writers to see how well the prototype worked. While the writers seemed to appreciate Wordcraft as a vehicle for generating new ideas, they unanimously agreed that the tool would not replace authors anytime soon. First of all, the tool was not very good at sticking to narrative styles and produced average or clichéd writing. It also stuck to tried-and-true tropes while avoiding average characters.

One obvious finding is that writing a complete story using LaMDA is a dead end. Douglas Eck, senior director of his research at Google Research, said at the [email protected] that it’s a much more effective tool when used to add some spice.

Clearly, every prototype has problems to solve. It’s also difficult to fully understand what it’s like to use AI-powered creative writing tools. That’s why I wanted to see a demo in person at his [email protected] on Google.

I started by telling the penguins to swim in Wordcraft. After that, several different story ideas were born. I love baby animals so I went with a mother penguin sitting on an egg. From there, you can continue your story in Wordcraft, add another prompt, or talk to your chatbot for ideas. I decided to highlight the egg and let Wordcraft provide a detailed description.

The results were all sorts of surreal, which the eggs described as having a leathery texture, but I went with the option where the eggs were the size of a grapefruit and covered with fluff. (Never mind the fact that feather-covered eggs don’t really matter.) I’m not going to go into every prompt I’ve tried, but at some point I let Wordcraft shorten a long continuation to one sentence and say: Generated by a chatbot. Some contention (hence the seal eating the mama penguin’s baby).

An epic Wordcraft-generated story of Mama Penguin and her eggs. Or baby? baby eggs? you get the idea.Photo by Victoria Song/The Verge

The writing is pretty basic, as you can see from the final product. Are there many paradoxical things like eating the baby’s eggs and the baby floating in the sea to be rescued? Despite the fact that they never actually hatched? of course! Another quirk was that I had to manually copy-paste what the chatbot suggested into his main window. All other prompts are added automatically with just a click.

Ultimately, Eck is right. I couldn’t imagine writing a full story this way after the demo, but it was a great way to generate ideas, and as a penguin marching fanfiction he’s too much to put on AO3 It’s embarrassing. But Mama He was able to take the whole idea of ​​penguins fighting off seals and saving eggs and rewriting the text into a more fun, less mechanical story.

WordCraft is clearly still . That said, the prototype was fun to use. Although I was mainly trying to see how much ridiculous results I could get with a single prompt. If you’re interested, you can check out his nine stories that came out of the Wordcraft Writers Workshop here. they are pretty wild.

