The Shearman Analytics Model: Six Steps Before You Start Adopting Technology for Law Firms





Law firm Shearman & Sterling learned a few lessons about managing legal technology adoption during its analytics modernization program.

In this quarter’s International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) Peer-to-Peer magazine, the Thomson Reuters Institute spoke with law firm Shearman & Sterling to explore companies’ technology adoption and decision-making processes. There, the company’s technical leader planned a journey that Shearman dubbed his Shearman Analytics.

The ultimate goal of Shearman Analytics, according to Glenn LaForce, the company’s global director of knowledge and research, is to really modernize the company’s systems. After he and his fellow tech leaders joined the company in early 2019, they removed and replaced legacy tech systems within his three to five years and put datalinks at the heart of it. and reconstructed them, then enacted the plan. Filter that data across your organization to improve transparency, reduce costs, reduce risk, [and] Increased profits.

The concept may sound simple, but the execution is not trivial. The Shearman team is still conducting his Shearman Analytics modernization program, and recently embarked on several large-scale implementations after focusing on the enterprise foundation of technical infrastructure and data governance. Did. In fact, chief his knowledge and client his values ​​his officer Meredith Williams-Range jokes that the company hasn’t gotten sexy back in the last few years.

Along the way, Sherman learned some lessons about implementations that other companies can model. Below are her six steps in the Shearman Analytics model that the team follows at the start of every technical implementation project.

1. After all, governance law is a highly regulated industry. Shearman says it’s important to determine the regulations covering its use before actually implementing the technology. Will new policies need to be put in place? How will this data be regulated? How do you understand the governance aspects of it? Because when you put technology in place with zero governance, it’s crap at that point.

2. Change Management Shearman initiates a communication strategy on why change is being made early, before the actual technical work on implementing the technology begins. Williams-Range calls it an engagement plan, and it looks for more proactive feedback than a training or communication plan. They need an engagement plan to get them out of their routine, she says.

Lawrence Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at Shearmans, agrees, adding that leadership support is essential to influencing change. Baxter explains that he can’t do anything without sponsorship. You are going to fail, and you work harder than you think.

3. Rip & replace With baseline governance and change management underway, it’s time to talk about the technology part, specifically how to remove legacy technology systems and replace them with new ones. Inevitably, this entails a technical analysis of not only how the new system will work, but how it will interoperate with the existing tech stack. Another system is an octopus with 42 arms. So you have to look holistically. If you don’t, you’ll lose one leg, notes Baxter.

4. Process Analysis As technology changes, Sherman analyzes whether new technology will change a company’s processes and how a company’s employees actually derive value from the tools. Or, as Baxter puts it, throwing technology into a bad process makes it a very fast bad process, right? And if there’s something that can be rebuilt to be more efficient and less risky, the company makes plans to initiate that change. Whenever possible, he adds, it’s easier to adapt the process to the technology than to adapt the technology to the process.

5. Data Analysis This type of data analysis tracks the actual data that the technology uses, rather than tracking the use of the tool or its ROI metrics. Determining which data is actually in use provides an opportunity to dispose of data that may present another risk vector to the enterprise. Williams-Range says that Shearman’s recent implementation of the financial system literally processes data point by point. why are you here? No, it’s always been that way. that’s not the answer. Should the answer be here? Is this a good placement for this? Is this the golden source for that data architecture?

6. Architecture Finally, the technology team decides how to implement and what drives the technology on the back end. Increasingly, the answer is the cloud. In recent years, the company has implemented a new global background based on his SD-WAN. [Software-Defined Wide Area Network]; Office 365 across your organization. Azure-based Active Directory single sign-on.

Jeff Saper, global director of enterprise architecture and delivery services at Shearmans, says the company’s technical leadership means the cloud will continue to be the architectural answer. We had a very similar mindset. It gives us greater agility, Saper says. Less reliance on capital expenditures and more reliance on agile services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en-us/posts/legal/shearman-legal-tech-implementation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos