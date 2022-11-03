Google Play Refresh Highlights Higher Quality Apps, Offers New Promotional Features TechCrunch





Google today announced several changes to the Google Play Store. This affects the discoverability of Android apps, how developers market their apps to consumers, and various trust and safety concerns. Most importantly, Google will start prioritizing apps for developers where the Play Store offers both technical and in-app quality, and more across the Play Store for consumers to find. Is advising to advertise them in place.

This change signals Google’s intent to take a more editorial look at how apps are featured and distributed on the Play Store. This is typically an area Apple has focused more on. Specifically, after revamping the App Store in 2017, we separated Games and Apps into their own tabs and introduced editorial content including articles and tips. Main page of the store.

However, the Play Store isn’t that advanced. Instead, Google says it will start turning consumers away from low-quality apps by changing the way it determines which apps get more prominence on its platform.

Specifically, we’re implementing new quality thresholds that filter out apps that exceed certain crash and “app not responding” (ANR) rates, both globally and by phone model. According to Google, apps that don’t meet these thresholds will be filtered out of some areas of the Play Store, including recommendations, but they’ll include warnings in the store’s listings to set appropriate user expectations. There is also

In addition to technical quality, Play Store editors also look at whether the app or game design is polished, whether the content keeps users engaged, whether the onboarding process is clear, and whether the advertising is appropriate. It also looks at various factors, such as whether it is integrated with , whether the app is accessible, whether the navigation, controls, and menus are easy to use. It also checks whether your app meets Android’s quality guidelines and best practices. For more information, visit his Android Developer website.

Additionally, the company rolls out to developers a new promotional content format and a new type of custom store listing designed to put their apps in front of a wider audience.

In the former case, developers can leverage LiveOps, a special merchandising unit for promoting their apps on the Play Store. They are now used to promote discounts and offers, major app updates, in-app events, pre-registration announcements, and more. Apple has a similar feature, released last year. This kind of marketing unit gives the app store a more real-time feel as it can pitch a reason to download and launch the app now rather than just a generic promotion.

According to Google, developers using LiveOps saw a 3.6% increase in revenue and a 5.1% increase in daily active users for 28 days compared to similar titles without LiveOps. increase. We are now renaming LiveOps to ‘Promotional Content’ to reflect our long-term plans to expand our capabilities to support new content types. This includes promotional units appearing more deeply integrated within his Play Store on the user’s home page and search. Directly in the app via the discovery area, in the title list and via deep linking.

Developers will also soon be able to create new types of listings. This allows you to specifically target churn-her users (those who have tried an app or game and then abandoned it). Rolling out near the end of the year, this “churn user custom store listing” format will allow you to display specific messages designed to win back former users.

Two other changes focus on app safety and protecting developers (and consumers who download apps) from coordinated attacks.

Google is updating the Play Integrity API and adding more features to help protect against dangerous and fraudulent traffic. Developers can customize API responses, set up tests in the Play Console, and analyze API responses using new reports. You can also debug API responses from the Play Store app developer settings on any device.

Additionally, Google says it will launch a new program designed to combat coordinated attacks on app ratings and reviews. The company didn’t provide much information on how the program works, but it’s likely that the developer will fight back if the app is unfairly targeted with fake reviews by users or competitors. This is an area of ​​concern that has been in the news recently. In fact, when Gas, a top-ranking new social app, suddenly became the target of a hoax claiming it was being used for human trafficking, prompting users to delete their accounts.

This change follows previous updates to the Play Store designed to help consumers better discover non-smartphone apps that run on smartwatches, TVs, or tablets. Earlier this year, Google warned developers that it would hide and block downloads of older apps. Google will target API level 30 (Android 11) and above as of November 1, 2022 if it wants new users running newer versions of his Android OS to find apps on the Play Store. I have warned the developers that there is a need.

