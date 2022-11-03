Earn $1,000 in Google’s Pixel 7 referral program





Google thinks you have friends. This is cute. That’s why Google launched a program this week that offers rewards for buying new phones for you and your friends. A sort of Google Store referral program has arrived in the inboxes of Google Store shoppers. This code can get you up to $1,000 and your friends $100 each.

This Google Store’s Pixel 7 referral program is pretty simple, assuming you’re invited. An email sent by Google (see below) explains that when you “donate $100” you can “win $100” for up to 10 friends who use the included special code. increase. As long as the other person buys her Pixel 6a (review), Pixel 7 (review), or Pixel 7 Pro (review) with your code, you both get his $100 credit to spend on other things later. Given. This isn’t a phone prepaid discount, but once you get the $100 credit, you can use that credit on any device (like another of her Pixel phones).

If you are the code contributor, 10 people can use the code. That means you get $1,000 in credit to your Google Store account. It seems like a lot of credit. The limit is $100 per friend.

Google has also sent a version of this referral program to the Pixel Superfans group with additional bonuses. These emails refer to a special “Superfan Prize Pack” that referrers receive after their first referral. I don’t think Google shares exactly what the prize pack is, instead describing it as “a little bit extra”. Edit: The prize pack is hats, water bottles and pins .

Again, program invites will be sent to your inbox from the Google Store. I don’t think there is another way to check access. Just get the email. If you want to search your inbox, “Get $100 on Google Store” or “Give $100. Get $100. Do you know someone who likes Pixel?”

In summary, if you are invited to this program, Google will give you a code that 10 of your friends can use. When you use this code to purchase a Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, you and your friend will each receive $100 to spend on Google Store merchandise. This isn’t a $100 discount on your first phone purchase, but once you get the code you can spend it on anything.

If you’ve been invited and would like to share these codes with the community, feel free to drop them down.

