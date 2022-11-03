google: Google India records 79.4% increase in total advertising turnover for fiscal year 22 at Rs 2,492.65 billion





Google India Pvt Ltd wiped out Rs 2,492.65 crore worth of advertising from Indian advertisers in fiscal year 2022, marking a 79.4% increase over the previous fiscal year, according to the latest regulatory filings.

The surge in total ad sales shows an accelerated shift toward digital advertising by advertisers after the pandemic intensified the use of connected devices.

The company paid Rs 1,370.7 crore in equalization tax to local tax authorities for the financial year ended March 31. This was 6% of the Rs 22.845 billion paid by the Indian unit to Google Singapore Pte for the purchase of ad inventory.

Google India acts as a third party reseller of advertising space through the Google Ads program and other Google Ads products and services.

Apart from advertising sales, Google India generates revenue by providing Information Technology Services and IT Enabled Services (ITeS) to group companies around the world.

In accordance with its revenue recognition policy, the technology giant reports net sales (gross sales minus purchase price) from sales of advertising space, enterprise products, and direct costs of their related sales. increase.

During the financial year 2021, Google India reported a total turnover of NOK 9,286 (net revenue from operations) and a net profit of NOK 1,238.9.

The company, which often tops Indian workplace surveys, spent Rs 282.1 crore on employee salaries, bonuses and other benefits, and contributed Rs 188.35 crore in share-based payments.

Net revenues included Rs.213.78 billion from IT and ITeS services provided to Google Ireland and Rs.497.85 billion from Google LLC for services provided, according to filings with the Ministry of Enterprises. Advertising net sales also attracted Rs 208.09 crore and enterprise product sales brought in Rs 8.88 crore.

Enterprise products are services such as Gmail and Google Docs that are billed to customers.

Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of Logicserve Digital, said:

Amit Tripathi, managing director of IdeateLabs, said that while other social media platforms act as push-based advertisers, Google has introduced pull-based advertising, allowing users to respond to a pressing need. It states that it will start when there is an intention to purchase products and content based on it. .. “Need-based advertising is the most preferred format anywhere in the world. Google Search and YouTube control 95% of search traffic between them. They have the best intent-driven audiences. there is,” he added.

But the tech giant also faces unique challenges on the regulatory side. Last month, India’s Competition Commission gave the company 936.44 million rupees and 1.3 billion rupees in two separate cases for allegedly abusing its dominant position regarding Play Store policies and the Android mobile operating system. ordered to pay a fine of Rs 7.76 lakh.

Google competitor Facebook India’s online service recorded gross advertising revenue of Tk 16,189 in fiscal year 202122.

Digital ad insertion surged 109% during the January-June 2022 period compared to the same period last year, according to a report by TAM Media Research.

Google India was incorporated as a private company on December 16, 2003.

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s third-quarter results showed revenue growth slowing to 6% from 41% a year earlier as the company grappled with tough economic conditions in the US and Europe. Alphabet reports that overall ad revenue for the July-September period was $54.48 billion, up slightly from the previous year.

