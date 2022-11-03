Google launches new beta for playing Android games on PC





Android released the Google Play Games Launcher beta to Western audiences on Tuesday, claiming it can save progress across multiple devices.Gif: Google

Tired of staring at a 5 x 2 inch screen to play Android mobile games? Announced the launch of a new beta version of the platform.

The company had already released a beta version of the Google Play Games Launcher in January, but the product was limited to select Asian markets such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand. Oh, and Australia too. Currently, the developer is opening up to players in western markets such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.You can sign up for the beta here.

The 85 games on the Google Play games platform in beta include 1945 Air Force, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The Kings Return. In a release, the company said the minimum specs required are a PC running Windows 10 or 11, an integrated graphics card, and a CPU with at least four cores. However, the Google Play Games page claims that the user should have his 10GB of available storage space, 8GB of RAM, and a solid-state drive with an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or equivalent SSD. doing. The RAM and solid state requirements are staggering. Especially given the number of non-desktop gamers running much older computers and laptops that don’t have access to even these relatively minimal standards. HDD users are out of luck, but SSD requirements might make sure the PC running these games is on par with the phone.

The platform itself seems similar to many other game launchers such as Epic Games Store and GOG Galaxy. Users can browse, purchase, and install games on their desktops. The game should be compatible with your keyboard and mouse.

Google Play Games Director Arjun Dayal said in a blog post that our broader goal remains to meet players where they are and make our games accessible on as many devices as possible. My main hope is that will be able to sync progress between devices.

The mobile gaming market is one of the biggest motivators for big companies, as it gets little attention in the wider gaming scene, and is a big part of many major tech companies’ market strategies these days. Recently, in a regulatory filing, it told the UK it wanted to create its own Xbox mobile gaming app thanks to its pending $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The company revealed that it believes mobile games are the biggest driver of gaming revenue, more than both PC and console sales combined.

Microsoft is working independently to bring Android games, especially Windows 11, to PC thanks to a partnership with Amazon to list apps on the Amazon Appstore. Microsoft is constantly updating the page describing the Windows Subsystem that makes these Android apps compatible with Windows 11. This feature is still a kind of beta, but Microsoft labels it as a kind of preview. Gizmodo has its own guide for those who want to install her Android app on their PC.

So, as much as Google’s initiative is trying to keep up with Microsoft’s own rather modest efforts to bring Android games to other devices, the company is making up for its recently defunct Google Stadia. It may be. In September, the company announced it would be discontinuing its game-streaming platform, saying it didn’t get enough traction.

Not to mention, more and more companies are announcing devices that they claim will let you play mobile games in a much more comfortable way than huddled in a thin rectangle while huddled in a cramped subway. Logitech has its own Steam Deck-like platform promising Android gaming support, while Verizon and Razer are working on similar types of devices.

