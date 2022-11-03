Here are some of RTIH’s most popular retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





He’s a huge LinkedIn fan and obsessed with building an amazing community of retail tech enthusiasts on the social media platform. These are our current hot articles, including Tesco, Trigo, Brooks, Marks and Spencer, Snap, and RELEX Solutions.

6 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About

RTIH brings together retail tech ventures with high-profile recent funding rounds, including Trigo, Kudos, Tymit, mason and Penny Black.

5 grocery retail trends to watch for 2023

As retailers head into 2023, the industry must face many challenges. For example, stores and warehouses must continue to be staffed in what many fear is a fundamental realignment of the labor market.

According to Mikko Krkkinen, CEO and co-founder of RELEX Solutions, the food industry is constantly evolving and the future of grocery retail is at the mercy of global trends such as inflation and labor shortages.

The future of the food and grocery sector is uncertain, says Karkkainen, as external forces are set to rock the ship.

Rising inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages have changed the dynamics of the entire industry. After attending Grocery Shop 2022, RELEX’s team identified the top he trends that grocery retailers should be aware of for his 2023.

The biggest retail tech of the past few weeks at a glance

RTIH summarizes the past week’s outstanding retail system deals, deployments and pilots. Featuring Marks and Spencer, The Woolworths Group, Ocado, Walmart and Happy Nation.

Tesco opens second Trigo-powered autonomous store, with two more in the works

Tesco announces expansion of GetGo autonomous store pilot. The Chiswell Street Express opens today in central London.

It also has other locations in London and Birmingham where customers can shop and pay without scanning items or using checkout.

Similar to Chiswell Street, you will also be given the option to use self-service or attended checkout.

Sites for the Fulham Reach Express in Purse Way, London and the Aston University Express in Aston, Birmingham are expected to open in the coming months.

Tesco will launch its first GetGo store in High Holborn in October 2021.

Shoppers will need to download the Tesco app and select the GetGo option. Then walk into the store, pick your purchases, and scan the app when you leave.

Continuing its partnership with Tesco and Trigo, a combination of cameras and weight sensors can see what customers pick up and charge for products directly through the app as they leave the store. .

Marks and Spencer BEAM Academy Hackathon Tackles Digital and Omnichannel Challenges

Last week, M&S hosted its sixth hackathon, bringing together 18 teams of over 270 colleagues from across the business to develop real-world digital and data solutions in 24 hours.

The retailer tweeted: This was our biggest hackathon to date and helped solidify a culture of innovation across our business!

United Natural Foods Offers Cornerstone Smart Shelf Tags to Natural

North American grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods has announced an agreement with Cornerstone for Natural to bring its Smart Shelf Tag program to UNFI suppliers and retailers.

Smart Shelf Tags contain ELi QR Codes and are proposed as an enhanced and more secure version of QR Codes. This can be scanned to provide shoppers with additional product information and content on their mobile phones without the need for an app.

Snap study highlights huge untapped potential of augmented reality for retailers

With consumer expectations for the potential of augmented reality growing, a wide gap remains when it comes to brand perceptions of how consumers want to use augmented reality. Retail is leading the way here, according to Snap research.

Brooks uses Illumio to protect business from ransomware

Footwear brand Brooks chose Illumio Core to reduce risk from cyberattacks like ransomware.

Illumio is a strategic technology to protect your business from ransomware, and it’s a top priority not just for my team, but for our entire company. Ransomware attacks can have a significant impact on retail brands, limiting availability, disrupting operations and eroding customer trust, said Ryan Fried, senior security engineer at Brooks. He said:

Illumio quickly brought value to Brooks by visualizing risk across the network.

Our Zero Trust segmentation platform allowed us to automate and create segmentation policies. This allowed us to control unwanted communications and proactively contain potential breaches to limit their impact on our organization.

Agile way of working to deliver best-in-class digital retail experience

Moving fast and breaking things is the tech industry’s notorious mantra, but is the retail industry ready for it? reviews actions with

Countdown Involves Zappar in Countdown Bricks Farm AR Campaign

New Zealand supermarket chain Countdown has launched an augmented reality campaign, Countdown Bricks Farm.

Retailer teams up with Zappar to launch collectible campaign to encourage Kiwi kids to learn more about where their food comes from while increasing customer engagement beyond checkout to home Did.

Zebra Technologies shows shifting shopper sentiment towards DIY tech

Shoppers are returning to stores in similar numbers as before the Covid-19 pandemic.

And with the increased use of DIY technology, we are also embracing self-service habits, allowing more employees to spend more time on the floor helping customers.

This is according to research by Zebra Technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/11/3/here-are-rtihs-most-popular-retail-technology-articles-on-linkedin

