



This case study shows that the implementation of Google’s search engine algorithms over the last few years has increased the threat to the ability of niche bloggers to make money from their blogs.

MEDFORD, Ore.–(Newsfile Corp. – Nov. 3, 2022)- Rich Blogger Poor Blogger has published a new Google case study. This case study describes examples of Google’s search engine algorithm implementations over the last few years. These algorithms pose an existential threat to the lives of niche bloggers who rely on Google to direct content seekers to their blog sites.

Rich bloggers Poor bloggers Google case study reveals blogging income is at risk

To view an expanded version of this graphic, please visit https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/142914_5155b651948e390a_001full.jpg.

This case study also illustrates how Google’s attempts to optimize the search engine user experience have become increasingly sophisticated over time, but the implementation of algorithms lacks predictability. increase.

Rich Blogger Poor Blogger owner Rickey Williams says many people are looking for Google’s new case study and insights and answers about how the income window for niche bloggers is shrinking. increase. This case study reveals conflicts of interest between Google, everyday users of the search engine, bloggers trying to make a living from the content they create, and the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice.

An example cited in a case study is the ongoing effort to discontinue the use of third-party cookies via Google’s Chrome browser, which is currently used by two-thirds of the online world. Cookies allow Google and advertisers to show you personalized ads based on the websites and website pages you visit and the content you view.

First, this is a privacy issue that the U.S. Department of Justice and everyday consumers have a keen interest in. Second, the threat to Google’s business model built around advertising revenue and driven by third-party his cookies.

This cookie-enabled business model is also critical to the revenue of nearly every advertising platform that delivers ads online, resulting in revenue generated each time a website visitor clicks on an ad placed within blog content. It’s also important for bloggers to get

Case studies are available at https://richbloggerpoorblogger.com/income/.

About Rich Blogger Poor Blogger:

Rich Blogger Poor Blogger was founded in 2022 to serve the blogging and content publishing industry. It is known for analyzing what is currently working for successful bloggers and showing unsuccessful bloggers the key factors that will help or hinder their future success.

