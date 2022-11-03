Google Assistant update makes it more kid-friendly





Image: Google

When you welcome a voice assistant into your home, you become part of the whole family ecosystem, including your children. Today, Google optimized her Google Assistant to better serve your child’s needs.

Children are very observant and bright natured, so it’s easy to appreciate the fact that they can ask the handy Google Assistant any question in the world and get answers to all of their biggest curiosities. does not take much time.

Unlimited access to information is very helpful in satisfying our thirst for knowledge and learning about the world around us.

However, if you uncheck it, your child may have access to information that you, as a parent, do not want your child to know.

That’s why Google is now announcing parental controls for the Google Assistant.

Also: Best Voice Assistant

Sissie Hsiao, vice president of Google Assistant, said: “And as today’s children grow up in a world surrounded by technology, we want to help them have a safer, more educational, and more natural conversational experience with their assistants.”

You can now change media settings, enable or disable certain Assistant features, and set downtime for your child using the Google Home, Family Link and Google Assistant apps on both Android and iOS. increase. blog post.

With parental controls, parents can choose which music and video providers their children can access, decide whether their children can access news and podcasts, and most importantly, make phone calls and more. You can restrict children from certain actions in The update also includes the ability to control the types of answers your child receives from the Assistant.

Another new feature coming to Google Assistant is Kids Dictionary. With this setting enabled, when your child asks how to define a word, the Assistant detects your voice and answers in a fun, kid-friendly way.

For the Assistant to detect your child’s voice, parents simply add their child’s voice to their device using the Family Link or Google Home app.

Google

Finally, we’re adding four new voices for kids to Assistant. These new voices were designed with kids and parents and have different accents that reflect different communities. For example, some voices are slower and more expressive to help children understand.

And how to enable Google Assistant Quick Phrases on your Pixel phone to save time

Google isn’t the first to introduce parental controls for voice assistants. Since his 2018, Amazon has offered a parental control option available on its speakers, first called FreeTime and later renamed Amazon Kids.

Through Amazon Kids, parents have access to the Amazon Parent Dashboard to create their child’s profile, disable Alexa features, filter inappropriate content, set time limits, and control their child’s activity. You can check

In addition to setting parental controls, Alexa can also interact with children in subtle ways, such as telling jokes, answering homework questions, and using kid-friendly conversations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/smart-home/google-assistant-updates-make-it-more-kid-friendly-than-ever/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos