Israel Brings Innovation to Bluetech Emerging Fields

There is great awareness around the world that climate change will have a dramatic impact on food security and transform agriculture as we know it, said a senior scientist and senior vice-president at the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Director Michal Levi said.

Michal Levi, Chief Scientist and Senior Deputy Director, Ministry of Agriculture.Photo by Ethan Van Leeuwen

We are all looking for sustainable ways to produce food and find new sources of protein. A lot of innovation and research takes place in Israel, she tells her ISRAEL21c.

A global leader in alternative protein startups, Israel is now poised to become a significant player in the emerging bluetech space.

Bluetech includes aquaculture. This is the science of sustainably harvesting protein sources from water rather than land.

Water is the largest ecosystem that supports life on earth.

But aquaculture can also be done in the desert with the right technology.

This was at the Agrisrael Sea the 1st International Conference on Food from the Sea and Desert, held October 18-20 in Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat, located in the Negev Desert on the coast of the Red Sea. It was one of the themes explored in Future. .

Panel at the International Conference on Food from the Seas and Deserts, October 2022. Photo credit: Rotem Lahav

Hosted by the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the conference brought together entrepreneurs, researchers, researchers and researchers from Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Chile, Cyprus, Ecuador, Jordan, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, the Netherlands, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia and Spain. Government officials attended. , UAE, USA etc.

Eilat, the future center of aquaculture

The Israeli government plans to invest 170 million NIS ($7.6 million) in education and infrastructure over the next five years, turning Eilat (and a wider region called Eilat) into a domestic hub for producing food from the sea and desert. and an international center.

We bring in researchers and students and promote enough areas where bluetech startups can launch, pilot, and test their technology, says Levi.

Bahrain’s Minister of Agriculture Wael Bin Nasser Al-Mubarak (left) and Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Fowler at the Agrisrael Sea the Future conference in Eilat on October 19, 2022. signed a declaration of cooperation. Photo credit: Rotem Lahav

The Ministry of Agriculture is working with neighboring countries, including Egypt, on sustainable operations to produce fish, algae and other nutritious foods.

This is an opportunity for Israeli aquaculture research to spill over into the startup world, says Levi.

Marine fishing today is essentially hunting, the only place where commercial hunting still takes place, and should be done in a way that does not harm the ocean or endanger fish, she said. The main problem is learning how to raise fish in captivity. Because, by their nature, they do not breed in captivity.

closed loop

Colors Farmon Moshav Hazeva, since 1999, is one of the established companies that achieves its goals in various innovative ways.

For the past seven years, Colors Farm has developed a closed circular aquaponics system for rearing ornamental fish alongside vegetables such as lettuce and basil year-round using recirculated water without the use of fertilizers or pesticides. I have been running the system.

Aquaponic lettuce from Colors Farm in the Arava Desert.Photo courtesy of Colors Farm

The fish produce all the nitrogen and nutrients that the plants need, and the plants return very good water to the fish, CEO Ran Epstein tells ISRAEL21c.

Leafy greens, including more than 100,000 heads of lettuce per month, are sold in Israel’s largest supermarket chains. Aquarium fish are sold all over the world.

Ornamental fish are grown in an indoor, closed-loop system at Colors Farm, and leafy greens are also produced.Photo courtesy of Colors Farm

If everyone worked like we do, Israeli agriculture would consume 90% less water, says Epstein.

Colors Farm is the only aquaculture company in the CRISPRIL consortium formed by the Israel Innovation Authority.

The 10-member consortium has researchers and entrepreneurs collaborating on next-generation genome-editing projects in fields such as biomedicine (vaccines and drugs), biofuels, and food.

Colors Farm uses CRISPR genome editing and other domestically developed technologies to produce fast-growing, disease-resistant fish, primarily for the Asian food market.

Epstein plans to share research and development with partners around the world, as it is impossible to export enough from Israel.

Algae: More than sushi rolls

Eilot’s dry and hot climate provides the perfect climate for growing algae and microalgae, which are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals.

Several Israeli companies grow these simple aquatic plants for use in food additives and supplements, natural pigments and dyes, biodegradable plastics and biofuels.

AlgaeNite uses hydroponics and solar energy to grow special strains of nitrogen-fixing microalgae for applications such as meat/fish analogues, organic fertilizers, cosmetics, and bioplastics.

SimpliiGood Spirulina is a blue-green algae packed with protein, copper and B vitamins. Photo courtesy of SimpliiGood

SimpliiGood sells quick-frozen spirulina, an ultra-nutritious algae, in six countries.

Based in Kibbutz Keturah, which was acquired by Solabia in 2019, Algatech manufactures AstaPure Arava astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant derived from microalgae.

Roni Sussman is formerly Algatech’s Chief Biologist of Saltwater Algae and Director of AquaculTech. AquaculTech is a new blue tech initiative of the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Economy, the Israel Innovation Authority, and the non-profit Israel Innovation Institute.

Benefits of aquaculture

AquaculTech aims to advance aquaculture in Israel by matching aquaculture entrepreneurs with investors, researchers, private and government partners, and pilot sites where start-ups can test blue technology. .

AquaculTech Director Roni Sussman said:Photo by Moti Biton

All aquaculture isn’t as ecological as we’d like, so we’re driving new approaches like the RAS Recirculating Aquaculture System, Sussman says.

Examples of companies using RAS include Colors Farm (above) and AquaMaofin Rosh HaAyin.

Seawater instead of potable water, solar power instead of fossil fuels, and growing food near markets are also keys to sustainability.

Today it is very clear that food production has to happen where you are. Sussman doesn’t want to buy fish from Norway forever.

Growing algae, fish and vegetables in pools instead of open land is another game changer.

Classical agriculture uses a lot of land, Sussman said, with 80% of today’s agricultural areas growing food for animals. We don’t have enough land to keep it going, so we have to produce food in other ways.

Farming is one answer. Sussman tells ISRAEL21c that he produces more protein per square meter than on land, and that eating fish and plants is much healthier than beef.

Punch above its own weight

Sussman believes Israel has a huge role to play in helping the world produce food from the oceans and deserts.

She notes that not only is Israel the largest intellectual property exporter in aquaculture, but Israelis hold management and consulting positions in aquaculture businesses from Australia to Iceland to Singapore.

Sussman says he was surprised to see so many Israelis when he started communicating with foreign companies. We are a highly motivated force in this industry.

Tel Aviv ranks 25th in the just-released Global Blue Economy Ecosystem Rankings by San Francisco-based Startup Genome.

E-FISHient Protein, Vertical Field, V-Corals, sea2celland Enzootic were among other Israeli companies participating in the International Conference on Food from the Sea and Desert.

