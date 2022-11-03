Big Leap: The Importance of Disruptive Innovation





March 11, 2022

What innovations drive human progress? And how can we find better solutions to the great challenges of our time? Guest articles by Rafael Laguna de la Vera and Thomas Ramge.

Disruptive innovation is not optimized. They create new and better solutions. Disruptive innovations don’t just make our lives a little easier, they radically improve our lives, much like einkorn, a plant first cultivated about 10,000 years ago. Agriculture began with the first grain, and people began to form settlements. The invention of the sailing ship 6,000 years ago changed the world, and later the nails, cement, the printing press and optical lenses. The digital computer of the 1940s unleashed a digital revolution and a series of disruptive innovations, including microchips, PCs and, of course, the Internet, that changed our lives more than any other new technology in the last 30 years. Disruptive innovations in current mRNA vaccines will enable us to face the new epidemic.

Rafael Laguna de la Vera, founder of the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation

what’s next? No one can know for sure, because unpredictability is the essence of disruptive innovation. But individuals, societies and nations can help. We can also ensure that new technologies do more good than harm. There are three tools that are particularly effective in this regard.

→ One: Highly innovative people need more support and freedom. Disruptive innovations are often brought to the world by ‘geeks on a mission’. The Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation calls them “High Potential” (“HiPos”). They usually exhibit three distinguishing characteristics. An extreme, often relentless interest in one’s field, a high level of resilience in the face of setbacks, and a deep-seated desire to make a positive impact on the world. Social interaction is often not the strength of these individuals.From an early age, the education system must create a free space and support opportunities for unconventional “HiPos”. After all, innovation is not common sense. However, socially clumsy high-handed individuals are overlooked in many school and university assistance programs.

→ Second: Venture capital must live up to its name (again). While digital platforms offer nearly unlimited venture capital worldwide, they are often just copies of tried and tested business models elsewhere. This is understandable. After all, risks are generally fairly predictable for investors. But where there are big leaps in “deep technology,” such as climate technology and biotechnology, capital is scarce. In this case, countries and markets must work together to create better funding conditions for disruptive innovators. States can use smart tax incentives, purchasing power (contracts for new technologies that still need to be developed), and cut bureaucracy by spinning off scientific start-ups from universities and publicly funded research institutes. There is a way to do this by doing Venture capitalists may also ask themselves more often what impact they hope to achieve with their investments beyond short-term returns. The rise of so-called “impact investors” is a promising signal in this space.

We believe that science and technology will find answers to the great challenges of our time.Rafael Laguna de la Vera and Thomas Ramge

→ Thirdly, as a society, we need to deepen our understanding of what kind of innovation we want to create in the future and what kind of values ​​it is based on. This does not mean that we need to reinvent the wheel. The Enlightenment philosophy provides direction. The goal is disruptive innovation that improves the lives of as many people as possible. Focusing on human needs, from the basic necessities of life to the potential for personal self-fulfillment, yields valuable and meaningful benefits. Psychologist Abraham Maslow’s “Pyramid of Needs”, which has different levels from basic needs to self-actualization, provides valuable guidance in this context, similar to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. increase.

Thomas Ramge, author and keynote speaker

Where does all this lead us? As a technology optimist, I believe that science and technology will find many answers to the great challenges of our time in the coming decades. Bring us green energy. It’s so cheap that it may hardly be worth the charge.

CO-free energy at less than 2 cents per kWh has the potential to radically reduce poverty and hunger worldwide. It can be used to remove large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stop climate change. Then the world will be a more peaceful place. Meanwhile, biomedical researchers have a better understanding of the blueprint of life. With the help of genetic engineering and the health data revolution, we have reached scientific limits to overcome major diseases such as cancer and dementia, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, mental illness and paralysis, blindness and severe hearing loss. I’m here. We hope that we will be able to significantly slow down the cellular aging process so that we can age healthier. Over the next 20 years, we will develop a system to redirect large asteroids heading for Earth. And while at least one of his two authors has no desire to travel, he does want to establish a permanent colony on Mars by 2050. Why. It helps us humans rediscover the old spirit of discovery and redevelop the courage to make really big leaps.

writers

Rafael Laguna de la Vera is the founder of the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation.

Thomas Ramge is an author and keynote speaker. Econ-Verlag recently published a book, Spring Innovation — How we can be back to the world to be Balance with Science and Technology.

information

First published text in Porsche Engineering Magazine, February 2022 issue.

Text: Rafael Laguna de la Vera, Thomas Ramge

Photo: Mattia Balsamini / SPRIND GmbH

Copyright: All images, videos and audio files published in this article are subject to copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.porsche.com/en/2022/innovation/porsche-engineering-disruptive-innovations-30170.html

