Braided technology options for innovative biomedical textile construction





An informed choice between high-density, low-density, and 3D braids increases flexibility in designing fit-for-purpose, implantable textile components.

Maddy Moncla, Michelle Lishner, Zachary Robbins, Cortland Biomedical

Biomedical textiles have the potential to enable thinner medical devices, less invasive surgical procedures, and improved overall flexibility and biocompatibility in a variety of medical applications. But unlocking the full potential of textiles starts early in the product design and development process. You have to make good decisions about how to create the best portable textile component for your purpose.

Braiding raw materials (such as fibers) is one of the most popular methods of creating biomedical textile structures, but within this category, technical decisions still need to be made. Medical device OEMs guided by textile engineering partners should evaluate whether high-density braids, low-density braids, or 3D braids are the best options for the product they are trying to create.

The braiding process includes yarn preparation, twisting and twisting. Once the thread is ready, the bobbin can be wound, braided, and rewound to make a braid. These bobbins are loaded into the braider and all contribute to making the blade. Half of the bobbins move clockwise and the remaining bobbins move counterclockwise, entwining each other in and out.

An effective tensioning system can handle everything from delicate and delicate materials to heavier yarns and wires. The ends of the axial braid can be highly customized (eg loose or tight) using individual tension controls. Different tensions can be applied to different braid ends to create a textured surface suitable for promoting tissue ingrowth.

Create Custom Geometry with Dense Braid

High density braids are ideal for scenarios that require design flexibility and custom geometry. These braids can be bulky or very thin and hollow.The overlapping of materials creates a hollow tubular braid. This braid can be formed on the mandrel or separately from the structural aid, depending on the application. Each machine can provide continuous units or individual units. Customizing different bobbins for high density braiders allows individual braids to be of different materials, colors and sizes. Braid forming can be applied to almost any item or shape and braid walls can be designed thick or thin.

For more complex solutions, a two-part braided construction may be required. With the blader, which is essentially inside the blader, the outer and inner rings run together at the same time and he above the other forms one unique blade (core and jacket). The use of an outer ring/jacket allows you to incorporate qualities that are the exact opposite of the core braid. . The programmable picks per inch (PPI), which refers to braid density, can be adjusted to affect the mechanical properties and surface texture of any part of the braid.

If an OEM is looking for delivery components or sleeves for other device components with specific diameters, high density braid may be the best choice. These blades combine high coverage with flexibility. To achieve a constant diameter, they can be knitted over a rigid object of established diameter and then heat set. Dense braids are also suitable for open continuous structures. They can also be manufactured in a very “open” state to encourage cell growth.

Are low density braids suitable for surgical procedures?

Low density braids are good for tethers, cords or pull wires. They are frequently used in minimally invasive surgery, transcatheter procedures, and robotic delivery systems. If more advanced braiding is required, the textile engineer can incorporate suture tipping and/or manufacturing into the process.

Low-density braids are also ideal for creating custom sutures and soft tissue assemblies, as these braids conform to small radii and tight bends, whereas metals and wires can fatigue. Low density braids do not transmit torque, so when one end is twisted the other remains stable.

When to choose 3D braid

3D braids are a good choice when OEMs are looking for braids that can be tied around members and anchored to points such as artificial ligaments.

As with regular braiding, 3D and branch braiding with the variation braider involves winding the bobbin on the carrier in a specified path and interlocking the strands in a spiral. With the career path change feature, this machine can create custom braid structures that last for 2, 3 and even 8 branches.

The first step when designing one of these custom structures is to use software to model the actual braid path that will output the product the OEM is looking for. This allows for an unlimited number of design options and possibilities. 3D braiding allows for a great deal of customization and branching to meet OEM needs, allowing you to create completely unique constructions.

Maddy Moncla is a Sales Engineer at Cortland Biomedical with a BS in Textile Science and Engineering from North Carolina State University. She is an expert in medical textile engineering and development.

Michelle Lishner is a Principal Development Engineer at Cortland Biomedical and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Technology with a focus on medical fibers from North Carolina State University. She has industry and academic experience in tissue engineering and materials-based medical devices, and has received awards for leadership, project management, innovation, and product design.

Zachary Robbins is a textile process engineer at Cortland Biomedical and holds a BS in Materials Engineering from Georgia Tech. Combining his technical experience in research and engineering forms a deep understanding of fibers and textiles, influencing both manufacturing and innovative material performance.

The opinions expressed in this posting are those of the author only and do not necessarily reflect those of MedicalDesignandOutsourcing.com or its employees.

