Google, IBM, Wells Fargo join list of companies that pay salaries for all jobs in the US





(Bloomberg) — Alphabet Inc.’s Google, International Business Machines Inc. and Wells Fargo Inc. have joined a group of companies that list salary ranges on all U.S. job listings, not just where required by law.

Alphabet and IBM confirmed to Bloomberg News that starting November 1, salaries for all open positions nationwide will be posted.

IBM recognizes the value and importance of pay transparency, and starting November 1, 2022, including pay ranges in all new US job listings will require IBM spokesperson Jessica Chen ( Jessica Chen said in an email.

Wells Fargo says it’s working on an implementation, but some job listings already have salaries in various US cities. Wells Fargo spokeswoman Natasha Webster said the approach aligns with the company’s expectations of doing the right thing.

Currently, only New York City and Colorado require salary ranges to be listed in job advertisements. With regulations coming into effect in California and Washington next year, and New York likely to follow suit, more companies are adopting salary range practices on national lists.

On Monday, American Express Co. confirmed a similar move, a day before New York City implemented a requirement for employers to have no more than four workers in the city. Citigroup Inc. already posts salary ranges with their job postings. And Washington-based Microsoft Corp. said earlier this year that it would adopt the practice in 2023.

The survey found that as more states adopt similar laws and workers demand transparency in their pay, the majority of employers are considering the same.

That said, New York City law didn’t work right from the start, and many companies are resisting the idea, or at least not prepared to disclose salaries, even for fair city-based roles. I understand. As of Tuesday, some companies had stopped posting all of New York, while others didn’t list any rewards at all.

U.S. cities and states have adopted various pay transparency laws to close the gender and racial pay gap. In theory, having information out there will level the playing field. However, New York City law requires only good faith coverage for work and does not include benefits or bonuses. This can be a large part of someone’s compensation in areas such as finance.

2022 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/google-ibm-wells-fargo-join-growing-list-of-companies-posting-pay-for-all-us-jobs-1.1840875

