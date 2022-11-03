Google unplugs Hangouts





Google has finally shut down Hangouts completely, according to a statement from the company. Google’s primary messaging platform since 2013, the app redirects users to Google Chat.

Hangouts, Gmail’s built-in text, video, and voice chat app, has been discontinued since July when its Chrome extension and mobile apps from Google Play and Apple App Store were removed.

The messaging web app, which was the only Hangouts service still available to users, was retired today. Hangouts users will have access to the app until November 1, 2022, when they must use Chat.

Chat assumes many of Hangouts features

Chat, an alternative to Hangouts, is an instant messenger platform in the form of Slack and Microsoft Teams. It integrates across Google Workspaces and offers additional features such as group chat, security tools, and the ability to co-edit files with the Google Docs editor suite.

Chat also allows users to send GIFs, use rich text features, notify others with @mentions, choose skin tones and use emojis.

Google will begin allowing Hangouts users to migrate to Chat in July 2021. The search engine company began encouraging users to switch in her June of this year.

According to the statement, most users’ contacts and messages will be migrated automatically, but some data will need to be migrated manually. With this in mind, Hangouts data will be available for download via Google Data Export until January 1, 2023.

“We have great ambitions for the future of chat, and in the coming months we will see even more features such as direct calling, inline threads in spaces, the ability to share and view multiple images, and more. will be,” said Ravi Kanneganti of the product. A Google Chat manager said in a blog post earlier this year:

Move mark to next chapter in Google Messaging

In August 2005, Google launched Google Talk, its first attempt at creating an instant messaging platform. Since then, search engine companies have put a lot of effort into developing successful messengers.

Over the last 17 years, there have been a dozen attempts to capitalize on markets dominated by competitors such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage.

Notable projects include Google+ Hangouts, the first iteration of the app on the short-lived social media site Allo, which was plagued by serious privacy concerns, and Duo, which will be integrated into Meet by the end of the year. there is.

Featured Image: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

