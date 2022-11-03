3rd Les Roches Innovation Summit Highlights Impact of New Technologies on Traditional Hospitality





Crans-Montana, Switzerland, November 3, 2022, The Spark Innovation Sphere Summit brings together nearly 100 hospitality and technology professionals at the Les Roches Global Hospitality Education Campus in the Swiss Alps to introduce new technologies to traditional hospitality. We discussed the impact.

Travel and hospitality will always be fundamentally about people, but the industry is looking for innovation. At this event, speakers from the hospitality and technology industry will share their insights and how technologies such as AI, robotics, VR, holograms and Web3 are transforming the hospitality industry, especially to improve customer experience and revenue. We talked about how things are changing.

For Pablo Garcia, Director of Spark at Les Roches Crans-Montana, the main highlights of the summit were:

Technology is here, there is no turning back. We need to be educated about it, embrace it, and lead. This is a culture that needs to be fostered among hospitality students. Innovation isn’t just about technology, it’s about making life easier for employees and customers. Innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. Innovation and innovators are needed to create solutions that support sustainable development. Technology will not replace humans. increase added value. Innovation is not just technology. It is an innate process in humans. Covid 19 has changed our society. We now live in a new normal with hybrid realities and possibilities. The ever-changing business environment is part of this reality. All businesses, regardless of industry, need to rethink how they deliver the best customer experience.

Susana Garrido, Director of Spark Marbella, recommended: Hospitality industry players design solutions that ignite change, choosing only innovative approaches that offer value to all stakeholders. We must learn to attract and retain talent for an open innovation and co-creation approach, avoiding technology just for the sake of technology.

Les Roches CEO Carlos Dez de La Lastra said: Cooperation between industry, educational institutions, public institutions, private companies and start-ups is key to building a strong ecosystem that adds value to businesses, employees and customers. similar.

Les Roches uses Spark to create a global innovation platform that supports hospitality inventions, including pre-incubation and incubation solutions for entrepreneurs who are providing innovative ideas to the hospitality and tourism sector. did.

Spark empowers learners, alumni, and corporate allies to design and implement new hospitality solutions in living labs on campus.

About The Rocks

Les Roches is a Swiss institution focused on creating the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of tomorrow. Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers bachelor and postgraduate degrees in hospitality and tourism management following the Swiss educational model. It has campuses in Switzerland and Spain. A student body of over 100 different nationalities, the institution offers students a unique culturally diverse experience. As of 2021, Les Roches has an academic partnership with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) and has a partner his campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR).

Les Roches is ranked among the top five higher education institutions in the world for Hospitality and Leisure Management and Employer Reputation (2022 QS World University Rankings). Part of Sommet Education, a world leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

For more information, visit Les Roches.

Anouck Weiss Chief Communications Officer, Sommet EducationLes Roches

