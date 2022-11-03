Aurora says it has enough money to commercialize self-driving trucks in 2024 TechCrunch





Aurora Innovation said Wednesday in an effort to reassure shareholders amid tight capital markets and plans to push its self-driving car technology through mid-2024, just ahead of its commercial launch a week after competitor Argo AI suddenly shut down. said it has sufficient funds to continue developing

The company said it closed the third quarter with about $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, enough to sustain operations through mid-2024. The company plans to begin commercial self-driving truck operations in the second half of 2024.

Wall Street responded favorably to Aurora’s attempt to calm investors down. The company’s stock price he rose 5.85% after the market closed.

This statement comes at a time of shifting priorities and heightened economic uncertainty. Argo AI, a developer of self-driving cars backed by Ford and VW, abruptly shut down after two automakers decided to stop funding the effort. Instead, automakers are devoting more resources to advanced driver assistance systems, a technology that promises to bring revenue in the near future.

The AV industry consolidation and migration to ADAS has been underway for nearly two years. Inflation, a looming credit tightening, and the success of Mobileye’s IPO could accelerate this trend. Automakers, once willing to invest billions in developing AV technology, are aiming for frontier technologies that are years away from the bottom line.

Even with cash on hand, Aurora will need to raise more money, CFO Richard Tame said on an investor conference call. It’s unclear if that funding will come by his mid-2024 deadline. The company didn’t give TechCrunch a timeline.

But in a memo leaked in September, CEO Chris Urmson addressed Aurora’s board to find a way to raise $300 million next year and add about six months to the runway. I write that it is worth it. Given the current economic climate and Aurora’s history of burning cash, the company may be able to get him through 2024 with his current funding, but only if he keeps costs constant.

Aurora’s operating loss totaled $200 million in the third quarter, up from the $128 million reported in the same quarter last year, but down from a loss of about $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. I’m here. To sustain a net loss of $200 million from Q4 to Q1 2024, it does not need to raise more funding before commercialization. But as a pre-revenue startup working on frontier technologies, Aurora has huge R&D costs to scale its products and bring them to market. Additionally, Aurora must somehow avoid the effects of inflation and supply chain constraints. Result is? Aurora needs to find efficiency across the board.

The leaked memo lists a series of cost-cutting and cash-generating options for Aurora’s board, including hiring freezes, potential layoffs, asset spinouts, going private, and even selling to high-profile tech companies. was outlined. Aurora didn’t mention these potential realities on its earnings call, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of consideration.

Aurora has prioritized the commercialization of self-driving freight through a series of pilot partnerships with FedEx, Paccar, Schneider, Werner and Xpress. But the company is working with Toyota to eventually launch a subscription service for the ride-hailing market. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a Toyota Sienna test vehicle specifically designed for robo-taxis operations. In the third quarter, Aurora recognized approximately $3 million in collaboration revenue from Toyota.

