Google rolls out groundbreaking projects and vision for the future of AI





Illustrated by Ada Amer/Axios

On Wednesday, Google’s research division showed off a range of artificial intelligence (AI) projects the company has in the works, aimed at everything from mitigating climate change to helping novelists write prose.

Why it matters: AI has breathtaking potential to improve and enrich our lives, and if not developed and deployed responsibly, misuse, intrusion, and fraud are of great concern. involves significant risks.

Driving the news: Google Research’s dozen or so AI projects at a Manhattan media event are developing a range of developments, from improving society (like better health checkups) to pure creativity and fun (text to text). is in stages. – image generation to help create his 3D image of a monster wearing a skirt made of marzipan).

In terms of “social benefit”:

Wildfire Tracking: Google’s machine learning models for early detection are live in the US, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Australia. 18 more countries (his 15 in Africa plus Brazil, Colombia and Sri Lanka). Maternal Health / Ultrasound AI: Using an Android app and a portable ultrasound monitor, nurses and midwives in the US and Zambia are testing a system to assess fetal health. Prevent blindness: Google’s Automated Retinal Disease Assessment (ARDA) uses AI to help healthcare professionals detect diabetic retinopathy. More than 150,000 patients are screened by taking a picture of their eyes with their smartphone. 1,000 Languages ​​Initiative: Google is building AI models that work in the 1,000 most-spoken languages ​​in the world.

On the more speculative and side:

Self-coding robots: In a project called “code as policy”, robots are learning to generate new code autonomously. blue, green) and three candies (Skittles, M&M’s, Reese’s), I liked M&M’s and my bowl was blue. The robot placed the correct candy in the right bowl even though it was not directly instructed to “put M&Ms in the blue bowl”. Golden He isn’t ready for Time yet, but you can read the story they devised here. On the left, Andy Zeng of Google Research showed how to train a robot to understand terms such as “Willy Wonka” as a metaphor for chocolate. Right, Daniel Tse of Google Research shows off his AI-driven maternal ultrasound system he’s developing.Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson

The big picture: Concerns about the dark side of AI through invasion of privacy and the spread of misinformation to the point of losing control of consumer data prompted the White House to recently issue a preliminary “AI Rights Bill” to give technologists the power to protect their companies. We encouraged them to build safety measures into their products.

Google published its principles for AI development in 2018, and other tech companies are doing the same, with little to no government regulation. Investors have pulled his AI startup down recently, but Google’s deep pockets will give him more time to develop the project. It’s not going to be instant money making.

yes. However, Google executives issued multiple caveats when showing off their product.

AI “has the potential to deliver immense social benefits” and “unleashes all this creativity,” said Marian Croke, director of Google Research’s Center of Experts on Responsible AI. “But because it affects people so broadly, the risks associated with it can also be so great. And if it’s not done right, it can be very devastating.”

Threat level: A recent report on security and emerging technologies from the Georgetown Center explored how text-generating AI is “used to accelerate disinformation campaigns.”

And as Scott Rosenberg of Axios writes, society is just beginning to grapple with the legal and ethical questions posed by AI’s new ability to generate text and images.

Still, it can be fun. This summer, Google Research introduced two AI models, Imagen and Parti. This model can generate photorealistic images from text prompts (such as “a puppy in a nest emerges from a cracked egg”). Currently they are working on text to video conversion:

Imagen Video can create short clips from phrases like “giraffe under the microwave”. According to Google, Phenaki is “a model for generating videos from text, where prompts change over time and videos can span several minutes.” Research.AI Test Kitchen demonstrates text-to-image functionality through two games: “City Dreamer” (use keywords to build a cityscape) and “Wobble” (create friendly monsters that can dance). It is an application that demonstrates.

The bottom line: Despite recent economic headwinds, AI is moving forward rapidly, with companies such as Google playing their role as moral arbiters and standard-setters.

“AI is the most important technology we’re working on, but it’s still early days,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an introduction to Wednesday’s event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/11/03/google-artificial-intelligence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos