Two Student Companies Join the Startup Village in Downtown Fayetteville





Laurie Woods

FAYETTVILLE, Arkansas – Two startups founded by current University of Arkansas students have opened the newest 3 in Startup Village, offering free coworking spaces in downtown Fayetteville to seed-stage ventures. one of the companies.

Housed in the historic Hascock Building on the corner of Brock Avenue and Dixon Street, Startup Village offers reservable desks and office space, as well as shared services such as meeting rooms, kitchens, printers, Wi-Fi, telephones and mailboxes. offers. The Village also shares space with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.

Nyarai Skincare, Rejoicy and Crimson Fox Design Co. join AutoWillow, a tech startup developing autonomous lawn care robots.

Nayari Skin Care was founded by Warrenesha Arnold, a senior at Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences majoring in Human Nutrition and Dietetics. Inspired by her personal skincare concerns, she founded a company that offers products that are vegan-based and fight acne, dark spots, scars, and fine lines.

Arnold says Startup Village provides a space for brainstorming and problem-solving while ensuring quality work hours.

“I look forward to connecting with more entrepreneurs and gaining access to resources that will help guide and elevate my brand,” she added.

Grace Underfanger is a third year graphic design and business student who founded Crimson Fox Design Co. to help businesses connect and nurture their communities. She’s Apparel She’s Merchandise Design Specialist She’s Underfanger has worked with national brands and local businesses.

Founded in 2021, Rejoicy was co-founded by U of A alumni Luke Brown and Edwin Ortiz. The company helps boost online sales by providing a fast and affordable way for a business owner to create his website.

Startup Village opened in November 2019 with two companies, Lapovations and MORE Technologies, and has since “graduated” from the space. Lapovations has developed a laparoscopic device called AbGrab. This allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive and reliable lifting of the abdomen prior to surgery. In June 2021, the company received his $100,000 Small Business Innovation Research Phase II Matching Grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Meanwhile, MORE Technologies, which specializes in the sale of 3D printed robots, announced in March 2021 that it would sell its technology assets and patents to Colorado-based programmable robots for the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. and sold it to a company that manufactured educational tools. — or the STEAM field.

Membership to Startup Village is free and companies are selected through a competitive annual membership application process. The lease term is 6 months with a maximum of 1 year.

Morgan Walker, Program Manager for OEI’s Entrepreneurship Initiative, said: Oversees the Startup Village as part of OEI’s business incubation function.

“The village also provides the perfect environment for collaboration,” added Walker. “Does your company need graphic design expertise? Well, Crimson Fox Design Co. is your next desk!”

About U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation: The Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation creates and curates innovation and entrepreneurship experiences for students in all disciplines. Through the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub, McMillon Innovation Studio, Startup Village, and Greenhouse at the Bentonville Collaborative, OEI offers free workshops and programs for social and corporate innovation design teams, venture internships, competitions, startup coaching, and more. increase. A unit of the Sam M. Walton College of Business and Economic Development, her OEI also provides on-demand support to students who become innovators within existing organizations and entrepreneurs starting something new.

