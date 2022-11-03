Google expands AI-powered flood detection and wildfire systems





Over the past few years, Google has developed a system that can predict floods using artificial intelligence. We are also working on a wildfire tracking tool. He announced ahead of the COP27 climate conference next week that the company is expanding these tools.

First, Google says it will provide flood forecasts for river basins in another 18 countries. They are Brazil, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Angola, South Sudan, Namibia, Liberia and South Africa. The company previously provided flood warnings to users in India and Bangladesh, alerting Android devices and mobile phones with the Google Search app installed.

Google is also making a tool called Flood Hub available globally. Flood Hub displays flood forecasts on a map with color-coded pins that indicate when and where they might occur. The company hopes the tool will help those directly at risk from the effects of the floods and help organizations and governments mobilize their response.

“This expanded geographic reach is made possible thanks to recent breakthroughs in AI-based flood forecasting models, and we are working to expand to more countries,” said Google’s head of engineering and crisis response. Vice President Yossi Matias wrote in a blog post. Matias noted that more than 250 million people are affected by devastating floods each year. Flooding is likely to increase due to global warming, so detection systems like the one Google is working on will be important.

Using weather forecast data, the company can issue flood warnings up to a week in advance, senior staff engineering manager Sella Nevo told The Verge. Previous AI models used water gauge data, which limited the pre-warning window to about 48 hours.

Regarding wildfires, Matias said that Google “uses a new AI model based on satellite imagery to detect wildfire boundaries and [shows] The company announced last year that it would make its wildfire tracking tool available worldwide. We are currently using machine learning to improve wildfire detection and monitoring. Initially, improved tracking tools are available in the US. , Mexico, Canada, and parts of Australia. The company also uses data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA satellites for wildfire tracking.

Matthias also touched on other efforts Google and parent company Alphabet are making to mitigate climate change. For example, AI-powered systems to make traffic lights more efficient and reduce pollution from idling cars. Meanwhile, Mineral, a project within Alphabet’s X Moonshot division, seeks to make the world’s food system more sustainable and productive.

