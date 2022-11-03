Amazon commits $53 million to rapid innovation by female climate tech entrepreneurs





Amazon and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launch a public-private partnership to address gender inequalities that exist for women in the climate finance ecosystem and give women entrepreneurs the resources they need to accelerate climate innovation We will help you to provide

Amazon has committed a total of $53 million to help accelerate women’s climate innovation, including $3 million towards USAID partnerships and $50 million for Amazon to invest directly in women-owned climate technology companies. commit.

Amazon serves as a founding partner of the USAIDs Climate Gender Equity Fund. The Fund is a new climate finance facility aimed at removing systemic market barriers that prevent women and girls from accessing climate finance. USAID also matches her $3 million investment in Amazon to help launch the fund.

The Climate Gender Equity Fund provides grants to companies, NGOs, accelerators, incubators and grassroots organizations working on women-led climate solutions with a global focus. It will also fund efforts to ensure that women have access to the networks and technical skills needed to accelerate the development of climate change technology.

As a co-founder of The Climate Pledge, Amazon will work with Pledge signatories and other companies to encourage additional support and corporate investment in this new fund. The partnership will help advance mutual goals on women climate leadership and gender equality, including Amazon’s sustainability goals, The Climate Pledge initiative, and the Biden Administration’s National Strategy on Gender Equality and Equality.

Additionally, Amazon is allocating $50 million from the Climate Pledge Fund to invest in women-founded, women-led climate technology companies, and incubators and accelerators that prioritize women-led entities. The Climate Pledge Fund Amazon’s venture capital program, which invests in companies that are pioneers in decarbonization technologies and solutions, is working with USAID and the Climate Gender Equity Fund to source new investment opportunities and expand the pipeline of female applicants. Zoom in.

As an important step towards solving climate change, we will address the gender inequalities that are entrenched in climate finance, ensure that women entrepreneurs are equally at the table, and provide the resources needed to scale up climate solutions. You must have access to funding, networks, and technical support. Kara Hurst, Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, said: We are proud to work with USAID and the Biden administration to scale up women-led climate solutions globally. This is just one part of Microsoft’s broader Her Climate Pledge goal of achieving net zero her carbon by 2040, and we encourage other companies to join us in this effort. To do.

Women-founded companies typically receive a portion of all venture capital, but that percentage has dropped during the pandemic. However, research shows that women entrepreneurs are more likely to innovate to meet societal needs. Women-led businesses also generate higher returns for every dollar invested, generating greater ROI for investors.

Amazon has recently taken some additional steps to promote gender equality across our value chain.

Commitment to the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles. Provides business her guidance on how to promote gender equality and empower women in the workplace, markets and communities. Grant her $1 million to a resilience fund for women in global value chains that invests in organizations. Empowering women in global value chains such as manufacturing, apparel and agriculture. Partnering with BSR’s HERproject to combat sexism in China, Bangladesh, Vietnam and India by engaging suppliers, factory workers and management. These efforts reached nearly 10,000 women. An investment in the Elevate Future Fund will increase funding for women and other underrepresented founders working on climate technology solutions and companies creating economic opportunity for deprived and disadvantaged communities. This investment is part of a new Amazon Catalytic Capital initiative that provides access to capital for underrepresented entrepreneurs. We partner with Greentown Labs, North America’s largest climate technology incubator, to source and engage new startups. The Climate Pledge Fund participates in pitch events such as Access to Success, a community event for diverse founders. Amazon is also a member of the Greentown Labs Industry Leadership Council. We are working with Elemental Excelerator. Elemental Excelerator is a climate technology startup accelerator that is a leader in promoting the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in climate technology. Elemental Excelerator recently launched her Equity & Access program to help startup founders build capital in their organization’s teams and activities.

Learn more about Amazon’s commitment to sustainability.

