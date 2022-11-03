upi: Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay are divided by UPI’s market share cap.government does not intervene





The Center will not actively intervene on the issue of conflicting demands by India’s top payment providers over the issue of enforcing the 30% market share cap. The app will run on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a top official told his ET. This follows contrasting demands on the issue by digital payment providers in recent weeks.

Paytm, the third-largest payment app, believes it should cap its market capitalization according to a timeline (December 2022), while market leader Walmart-owned PhonePe and Google Pay , had independently sought an extension from the UPI regulator, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). At least three years until the deadline.

A senior official told ET that the authority to decide on the issue rests with the NPCI and the Reserve Bank of India. However, the center will monitor decisions that may affect consumers, they added.

The Indian government cannot take sides. Ultimately, there must be a balance between consumer goods and his UPI ecosystem, a senior IT ministry official told ET.

According to the latest NPCI data for September, PhonePe and Google Pay had market shares of 46.7% and 33.3%, respectively, in terms of volume of UPI transactions processed.

NPCI continues to consult with government departments and RBI before making a final decision.

Find stories that interest you There aren’t many options left. Yet he has two players dominating the network, fearing customer disruption if the platform is asked to stop onboarding new users or halt transactions after exceeding certain limits. Because there is Said the problem.

Paytm officials denied it when asked if they urged finance and IT ministries to meet deadlines.

Two different camps of ETtech, the company said in a statement, “For IT (UPI) to scale up further, the ecosystem needs broader participation from new third-party apps (TPAP).” increase. We are in line with the government’s vision to expand the adoption of BHIM UPI and should implement market capping as per our timeline (December 2022) to mitigate systemic and market concentration risks I think.

Emails sent to NPCI, MeitY, the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India about the issue did not elicit any response until press time Wednesday.

Clearly, the capping rules will affect PhonePe and Google Pay, which are owned by market leader Walmart, but other companies such as Paytm and newcomers such as Amazon Pay will seek their share of transactions on the UPI network. You may get the chance to grow.

Split Factions With less than two months to the deadline, two factions emerged between third-party UPI apps from opposing positions. About 80% of transactions are still made through PhonePe and Google Pay, even as new players like WhatsApp Pay are allowed to expand the payment service to his 100 million users.

ET had previously reported that NPCI, which announced its mandate in 2020, also cemented its view that caps could lead to market turmoil.

In September this year, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said banking sector regulators were trying to address and find solutions to problems related to the duopoly created by PhonePe and Alphabet-owned Google Pay. I got

Discussion In November 2020, NPCI officially announced for the first time that from 2021 there will be a 30% cap on trading volume clocked by players. Platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe have said the mandated cap will be phased in for two years, starting in January 2021.

By March 2021, payment infrastructure providers have set operational guidelines for digital payment players to limit their share. It states that 30% of the market capitalization is calculated only on a rolling basis, based on the total amount of transactions a player has processed with his UPI in the last three months.

The initial move was brought in to limit the potential of some new players like WhatsApp with a large ecosystem from disrupting the market, but now the debate has evolved and It is a battle between incumbents.

This is in particular due to the limited impact of Facebook-owned WhatsApp and the limited growth of UPI. In this country he has over 400 million users of his messaging service.

The side currently leading in market share claims that market capitalization limits innovation and can cause user confusion, while the opposing camp concentrates power in the hands of a few players. claimed.

Feasibility Analysts tracking the payments industry note that market share caps, if activated, could create potential inconveniences for consumers and smaller merchants within the UPI ecosystem However, we also expressed concern about the few entities that control a large portion of the payment pie.

As with everything else, when you rely on a small group of players that are always risky. The two US companies with 85% of the market share of course have their own risks, said partner and payer at EY India. Leader Ranadurjay Talukdar said.

Certainly, these companies did not gain that market share illegally. This kind of artificial market capitalization is never good for the industry. We need to enable more and more players to enter the digital payments ecosystem. Allowing more players would organically reduce market share, he added.

Several changes were made to the payments industry guidelines last year, including card tokenization and recurring payments introduced by the RBI, but after industry representatives cited inconveniences for customers, regulators deadline has been extended by

The ease with which people think about some of these apps is what drives people to use some of the popular apps. It’s really capturing the market in a way that’s not going to be easy, said Sanjay Doshi, Partner, Financial Services Advisory and Leader. KPMG.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/payments-companies-divided-but-government-wont-intervene/articleshow/95262445.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos