JupiterOne Announces Two Executive Appointments Aligned with Business Growth and Innovation Strategy





Industry veteran and former Slack CSO Sean Catlett joins as General Manager of EMEA and Lyft Cartography creator Sacha Faust joins as Chief Innovation Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JupiterOne, the industry’s leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology provider, today announced Sean Catlett as General Manager, EMEA and Sacha Faust as Chief Innovation announced that he was appointed to These key appointments support the company’s growth and innovation strategy. Catlett will lead the company’s efforts to expand its global footprint and accelerate business growth across Europe, while Faust will focus on incubating cutting-edge security products, including open source technologies. increase. Both leaders bring significant executive and security experience to JupiterOne to help drive business and innovation for the company and its customers.

Previously, he served as Chief Security Officer at Slack, where he expanded GovSlack’s security team and security and compliance capabilities while ensuring that Slack was the most secure and compliant channel-based messaging platform on the market. Prior to Slack, he served as Reddit’s Chief Information Security Officer, overseeing the company’s security, privacy, and safety features, and worldwide, where he protected the site’s more than 430 million monthly active users. was Industry-Leading Security In addition to his extensive executive roles in software companies, Sean has held senior management positions at some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including Fidelity Investments, Bank of America and Barclays. Sean also holds his five U.S. patents on Machine Learning for Access His Governance, Development of Cybersecurity Control Frameworks, Data Loss Prevention, Machine Learning for Intrusion Detection, and Electronic Crime Detection. increase.

Prior to joining JupiterOne, Faust was Head of Security Intelligence for Amazon Payments at Amazon. Prior to joining Amazon, Faust was Head of Security at Lyft, Cloud Open Source Security where he collects assets and relationships from services and systems including infrastructure, SaaS applications, security controls, etc. Graf, he built Lyft Cartography. She has also held senior positions in engineering, research and development with a focus on automating offensive and defensive security at Microsoft, SPI Dynamics and PwC.

Quotations

“As a former CSO, I am a huge proponent of graph-based technologies in security,” said Sean Catlett, general manager of EMEA at JupiterOne. We look forward to helping JupiterOne expand its global footprint and enable organizations across the EMEA region to protect their attack surfaces and protect their businesses.”

Sacha Faust, Chief Innovation Officer, JupiterOne, said, “Being part of JupiterOne’s pivotal point in its growth journey is a unique opportunity to bring together all of the experiences of my career so far. An integral role in building something great. We look forward to fulfilling our promise, which is already working and enabling our customers to simplify, prove and automate their security decisions.”

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO of JupiterOne, said: Their strategic vision, brand experience and leadership will have a profound impact on how we serve our customers and partners. ”

About Jupiter One

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company that provides visibility and security across the cyber asset universe. JupiterOne uses graphs and relationships to provide a contextual knowledge base for an organization’s cyber asset operations. JupiterOne enables teams to discover, monitor, understand and respond to changes in the digital landscape. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, permissions, code, pull requests and more are automatically collected, graphed and monitored by JupiterOne.

