Designing the future: how technology is shaping interior design





Farris Wu, CEO of DecorMatters, says standard interior design practices are fading as the industry capitalizes on modernity and moves forward with a rapidly evolving era.

The traditional practices of face-to-face meetings, pen-on-paper, and even storing useful information in physical libraries are rapidly disappearing.

Instead, the industry is treated to the luxury of features that take advantage of virtual library resources, powerful 3D rendering, and global adaptations of video conferencing apps like Zoom.

Unlike many other creative industries that have resisted adapting to the massive changes we see around the world, the interior design industry has been able to reap, capitalize on, and thrive in this fast-paced improvement. We celebrate by discovering that

Here are some of the ways the tech boom has made its way into the interior design industry.

Virtual staging for property sellers/investors

Most people would agree that selling a home is more stressful than making arrangements to bring a new baby home.

And 36% admit to crying more during this time in their lives. Perhaps the crying is growing as the bank account is heavily defunded each time the house hits the market.

But to make matters a little easier, instead of the $2,400 average monthly cost of physical home staging, you can take advantage of virtual staging to add presentations to your home.

A study conducted by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals found that fully staging homes sold 3x to 30x faster than their non-staging competitors in the market. The same study found that staging can add up to 20% more value to a home.

This technology eliminates the need to physically move and place furniture inside and outside the home for sale. Essentially, users virtually place rendered objects in rooms to create mockups and visualizations of interior spaces to live in, making them attractive to buyers.

Virtual staging does not necessarily use artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), or virtual reality (VR). Virtual interior design is done through a computer or device using his 3D or 2D renderings of furniture and rooms. You can add AI elements to recommend products and designs to those who choose virtual staging. After virtual staging is complete, you may be able to view the room using VR. You can also use AR tools to measure room dimensions.

Telecommuting environment brought about by AR

As we adapt to a hybrid work environment in 2022, many office workers will become interior designers, discarding old office chairs brought in from the garage in 2020, and shifting their mindsets to long-term, more adaptable forms of work. I had to. home space.

Many chose to commit to recreating their designated workspace from day one. But many weren’t interior designers by profession and struggled to create the perfect space for them.

Completely overhauling a space can feel like a romantic endeavor, but if you’re not a designer by choice, reality can quickly become a stressful and costly experience.

Phone applications using AR technology can provide general employee accessibility and create luxurious and productive spaces from home without the cost of an interior designer. Interior designer costs range from $100 to $200 per hour, with a typical total cost of $5,200.

This does not include furniture, textiles or paints. But only labor work related to moving, construction, or painting.

Similar to virtual staging, AR interior design applications give customers real-time insight into what a particular wall color, statement piece, or tile floor would look like in their home before they buy, move, or place it. can provide the reality of

This has one important advantage. New would-be designers can avoid the hassle, stress, and financial burden of buying a particular piece to see how it fits in their environment, and not worrying about returning it if it doesn’t fit their space .

With 71% of customers agreeing they are more likely to purchase a product if they can see and visualize it in AR, this technology is a silent workhorse of making sound design and purchasing decisions. We provided the environment to people in need.

Ecommerce platforms are also booming

The interior design industry isn’t the only industry benefiting from this technology. E-commerce platforms that sell interiors, furniture, and textiles have also benefited from in-app purchases.

Customers can use AR capabilities to visualize how they want their space to be designed, and then purchase it almost instantly through an e-commerce platform that sells the visualized furniture.

Ecommerce businesses can work with interior design professionals focused on developing visualization apps to sell their products. This allows online stores to give their customers the ability to design their space with his AR capabilities before purchasing.

AI for interior designers

AI cannot replace the entire interior designer because the process is personal and creative. But AI can be a panacea for interior designers.

Advances in AI are helping design teams by reducing overall project lead times, using directed computer vision to extract data from thousands, if not millions, of previous projects. Memorizing insights helps us expand our creative discoveries.

This allows designers to easily find ways to integrate specific colors, patterns, styles, or textiles into their projects, greatly reducing overall project time, resources, and manual work, while meeting client needs. can be fully visualized. system.

The interior design industry is undergoing a much-needed transformation towards a more accessible and smarter future where everyone can enjoy the beautiful process of creating the perfect work or living space.

Image Source: Shutterstock

