Substack adds chat functionality to make it a more social space





Substack users now have another way to interact with their favorite writers, podcasters and video makers. The platform has a chat feature that allows creators to interact with subscribers and build deeper connections with the community. “Chat is a community space reimagined specifically for writers and creators, and it’s like having your own private social network that makes the rules,” Substack clarified on Twitter.

This feature is currently only available through Substack’s iOS app. You can’t chat with your favorite Substack writers and podcasters on the web or Android yet, but eventually you’ll be able to chat there.

The company says creators can decide the tone and topic of their chat threads. You can turn off the chat feature and reactivate it whenever you like. Also, you can decide if you want the chat feature to be open to everyone or only to paying subscribers.

A notification email is sent to all subscribers when a creator starts chatting for the first time. This seems a bit spammy, but at least he’s a one-off. Then the reader will be notified of new chat his threads only if push notifications are turned on.

According to the FAQ, creators have several management options. You can turn off replies in chat threads, delete replies, or stop subscribers from posting images (readers can also flag explicit images to hide them). Creators can also ban users from chat threads and comments. However, for the time being, there doesn’t seem to be a way for writers to appoint trusted moderators to handle stuff like that.

Substack pointed out that many newsletter writers use Discord, Slack, Telegram, etc. to chat with their subscribers. Its developers have been working with a group of writers over the past few months to simplify things with an internal chat option. However, unless Substack has more robust chat moderation options, writers may be reluctant to give up on external platforms. This is just the beginning of chat and other social features on the platform, with more updates coming, according to Substack.

