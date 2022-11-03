God of War Ragnarok • TechCrunch





The 2018 reboot of the long-running PlayStation action series God of War as a more meditative open-world adventure initially raised some eyebrows, but the amazing quality of the finished game puts all questions to rest. Canceled. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, isn’t the first revelation, but even “more of the same” is welcome when “the same” is very, very good.

Spoilers for God of War (2018) and the first hours of the game continue. If you haven’t played the first game yet, stop now, take sick leave, and start playing!

The first game begins with Kratos and his son Atreus finally scattering the ashes of his wife and mother Faye in Jotunheim, while at the same time learning that Atreus was known to the disappeared Giants as Loki, an emotional high note and It ended with an interesting cliffhanger.

Ragnarok picks up years later, with Atreus grown to his awkward phase (the game itself makes fun of him), but Kratos remains the grumpy and conflicted godslayer he always was. A pair of unexpected divine visitors has sent the pair on the run to learn more about the plot behind the gods’ impending twilight.

It won’t be long before you’re out racing, and you’ll even be able to do everything you used to do in the same place. Though the Kratos have lost most of their gear and abilities (mourned by their creators, the still charming dwarves Brok and Sindri), players quickly find themselves in a familiar combat and environmental puzzle-solving loop. you will notice.

Ragnarok doesn’t try to reinvent the basics that made the original so compelling, but it certainly refines and extends them a bit. When combined with the area, the opening hours might get a little monotonous for those who recently played the previous game.

Having played about 18 hours so far, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Ragnarok, but I’ve never been as blown away by the scenery, combat, or cutscenes as I was in the first game. Sure, there were some great moments and awe-inspiring vistas, but I didn’t stare at the screen like I did when I first saw Jormungand or Freya’s Turtle House. Less is expected, but the scope of God of War’s expansion from its intimate beginnings and the variety of areas visited was a big part of its appeal.

The good news is that things start to change once you leave the first handful of areas. So if you think of them as ‘getting up to speed’ rather than as the first real set piece, you’ll have a better time. It will take some time.

In terms of story, themes and acting, it’s still very good, but there’s that “what am I doing here” feeling that haunts me when I play, and it’s never been better. Carrying Fey’s ashes to the highest peak of the realm was a useful mobile goalpost, but all was still useful as Kratos struggled to explain to Atreus. Gods.

Now, that simplicity wears off as you get to grips with a variety of new schemes and players. And perhaps more importantly, the simple “open world game” feature pops up quickly and remains prominent throughout. I was very happy with the quality of the side quests, but most of the random collection looks unremarkable even for the characters. When Kratos picks up a coat of arms, a book of poetry, etc., they almost yell with frenzy.

There is also an annoying tendency for characters to offer unnecessary advice in combat and puzzle situations, as identified in Horizon: Forbidden West. increase. Maybe you can use it to block streams!” relax.

That said, the main story and side stories aren’t cunningly intertwined, but I really enjoy some of the swaps and sections as much as the original. I’ll take a look. I should add, though, that I voluntarily didn’t include many character details and story developments, as you’d be better off experiencing it yourself. The themes of loss, parenthood, and protection that flowed in the beginning have been replaced by themes of compromise, communication, and acceptance.

One area where the game already beats its predecessor, though, is enemy diversity. I have encountered many new creatures and beings to fight, and importantly, they tend to arrive in mixed pack flyers, melee men attacking from one side, the third It clings to walls and rains fire down on you. Even if you end up defeating most of these new beasts in much the same way, it’s refreshing after the original relied so heavily on a handful of enemies. Better than trolls.

In terms of gameplay and systems, Ragnarok dials it up significantly and adds numerous layers of customization. Some of them are more effective than others. It’s fairly easy to get lost in the menus or not sure if what you have equipped actually has a big impact on your play. I can do it. This is neither Diablo nor Nioh.

Without spoiling anything, let me add that there are many more new systems than just customizing Kratos. These were a pleasant surprise. I was expecting something different, and more or less what I expected appeared. Another reason to power in the first few hours.

I would also like to mention accessibility options to make them comprehensive and useful for those who need or want them. It’s not as comprehensive as you’d find in The Last of Us or Ratchet & Clank, but it’s nice to see a robust set of accommodations for everyone to experience a game like this.

God of War: Ragnarok may not surpass the high water mark its predecessor set in 2018, but it won’t fall below either. And many of the same (excellent) diversifications begin by addressing some of the first game’s few shortcomings. I’ve played it), it’s very easy to recommend, and with it’s inclusion in various holiday plans, it’s sure to be one of the best-selling games of the year.

