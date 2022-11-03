Antipsychotic finger-prick test shows significant reduction in waiting time





ReStart, South London and the Maudsley NHS Trust have joined forces to pioneer a new antipsychotic blood testing process for patients that provides results within minutes.

A new finger prick test from Saladax Biomedical reduces the need for traditional blood tests and cuts wait times for results from 5-10 days to about 6 minutes.

South London and Maudsley are working with integration and interoperability provider ReStart to connect systems across the Healthy South East London ICS with the wider LHCRE, One London.

This means that result data can be quickly moved between collection devices and can be viewed in real time. This supports rapid clinical decision making regarding dose adjustments based on side effects and symptoms. The new process saves time and resources and could potentially reduce an inpatient’s bed stay to three weeks instead of three months.

ReStart Chief Revenue Officer Andy Meiner said: They continue to be mental health professionals within his NHS, spearheading groundbreaking research to improve patient outcomes, save resources and shorten the journey of care.

Immediate results at the point-of-care (PoC) mean patients are more informed and show increased adherence and engagement with treatment. This improved patient outcomes.

This work leverages TIE interoperability across data collection points, patient records, and Cogstack AI to process results.

Stuart MacLellan, Chief Information Officer, South London and Maudsley, said: This new blood test system has the potential to significantly reduce hospital stays. Given the huge demand for NHS mental health services at the moment, this is invaluable.

Not only does this test reduce pressure on services, but it empowers patients and gives them more control over care that ultimately improves outcomes. I look forward to seeing this continue to have a positive impact on the NHS as a whole and benefit our organisation.

This would not have been possible without ReStart, an interoperability provider that displays results data in real time to support rapid clinical decision making.

Sal Salamone, Founder and CEO of Saladax Biomedical, added:

From improved patient-friendly blood collection to providing immediate test results while the patient is present, patient care and drug efficacy are greatly improved. Moreover, this disruptive technology will dramatically impact the use and efficacy of clozapine drug therapy.

To aid in this effort, the South London and Moseley teams created a visual display of the output of the PoC test results. This allows clinicians to directly access results and calculate trends over defined time periods.

Published studies conducted to date demonstrate the financial, planning, and patient outcome benefits associated with this new testing technology. Under new testing and dosing regimes, patients could be stabilized on clozapine in a much shorter period of time, saving thousands and improving the lives of patients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Medtech-Diagnostics-news/antipsychotic-finger-prick-test-shows-drastic-wait-reduction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos