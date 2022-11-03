‘God of War: Ragnaruk’ Offers Strong Story and Occasional Inspiration : NPR





God of War Ragnaruk wastes no time pulling us back into the grim setting as Kratos and Atreus risk their lives through the icy wilderness. The two may have triumphed at the end of the 2018 Games, but they sparked the wrath of nearly the entire Norse pantheon. Only this time, instead of letting his mother rest, Atreus defeated his beloved wolf companion.

The camera remains in this drawn-out grief with photorealistic expressions and gorgeous scenery. God of War Ragnark still offers a lot of action, but the game takes time and forces you to weigh the consequences of every action you take.

Santa Monica Studios was successful again.

Only this time, we see tenderness and respect in the core father-son dynamic. Kratos, once a strict and uncompromising father, now has an occasional proud smile. He trusts Atreus’ instincts enough to be able to progress through the main story of his arc while still grappling with the need to keep him safe. Kratos has expressed more frustration with himself than Atreus, and is fully aware that no amount of training can stop Ragnaruk and his son from the role they are destined to play in it.

But he’s still trying, as any overbearing parent does. And just like he was a teenager, Atreus continually hides behavior that his father thinks disapproves. Sindri, an anaerobic dwarf, gains character development that makes him welcome as Atreus’ partner in crime.

This found family exudes charisma, but other gods are threatening to steal the show too. Kratos has always played the role with anger and stoicism, but all that violence has broken the tiger and left him traumatized and pacifist (after you get him out of prison, he’ll sleep in the closet). (“Anxiety”). It’s hard to grab the spotlight when acting alongside Christopher Judge, but Ben Prendergast does it well. It offers some of the most beautifully rendered reactions I’ve ever experienced in a game.

The game world, for better or worse, towers over Kratos as impressively as the Norse gods. Each realm bursts with color and life or stands out for its eerie emptiness. Ragnark’s verticals are denser than any Dark Souls game. The biggest pain of all puzzles is parsing the presented layers. You can look at the solution over the years without discerning what level the solution was on or even what it was.

The game boasts a myriad of accessibility settings that, oddly enough, don’t help with this particular mess. It’s only being a mom while chugging through the particularly difficult puzzles necessary to progress. Solve a stuck problem and it will walk you through the solution as if it never happened.

It’s like your friend told a funny joke and you’re already laughing and you insist on explaining the punch line. In one early scene, we find a dead dwarf crushed by a rock. If a dwarf has an item and you take it, the rock holding the dwarf in place will collapse and you will get into a fight. After this, Atreus tells us that the wind must be coming from the gap in the wall that we have already found, so that must be the exit. Instead of feeling like a reward, this narration begins to grate as if the game is questioning your intelligence.

This leads to puzzling choices in combat as well. Since 2018, Kratos’ fighting style has become smoother, and Atreus has become a more capable assistant. But at the end of almost every big fight, the characters let you know you’re fighting the final enemy. I didn’t need to know when the battle would end. I needed to know that the enemy legions that spawned off-camera were still behind me.

But even if some of the mechanics can be frustrating, the story will keep you engaged. I was. However, too close vertical levels can make the plot too wide. The game sets up important events and leaves hours of playtime unresolved. Even with some of the sidequest bloat taken away, it still feels like Ragnark’s creators crammed in more content because they had the license to do so rather than because they helped with the story they wanted to tell.

But Ragnaruk knows what his heart is. It’s the story of his traumatized father struggling to protect his son while trying to raise him to be a better man than ever. It’s the story of a son trying to live up to an impossible legacy and an opaque prophecy. , spiraling with characters traversing ridiculously rendered realms.

