Google Releases First Public Text-to-Image AI Model, Imagen: Digital Photography Review





Google’s Imagen AI system turns natural text into images, like the DALL-E 2. But unlike OpenAI’s DALL-E, Google has not published a text-to-image AI model so far. It has changed at least slightly. Google announced the addition of a very limited form of Imagen to the AI ​​Test Kitchen app.

Launched earlier this year, AI Test Kitchen allows Google to beta test some of its AI technologies. Google adds Imagen to apps with some limitations. Users can interact with Imagen in two ways, called “City Dreamer” and “Wobble”.

Within City Dreamer, you can use Imagen to create AI-generated cities in any theme you desire. For example, if you want a “cyber city”, Imagen’s City Dreamer will create sample buildings with a “cyber” theme. As The Verge points out, the design is displayed as an isometric model and looks “similar to what you see in SimCity.”

Credit: Google

City Dreamer’s name fits its purpose, but “wobble” is more misleading. Inside Wobble, create a monster. The user chooses the material of the monster, such as clay, felt, rubber, etc., and dresses it in the clothes of their choice. Imagen can then create the monster you describe, name it, and interact with it. The model is constrained enough that you can’t make the monsters you want, but instead all of Wobble’s monsters share some design language. , and not as much as Imagen can provide.

Google wouldn’t go so far as to say the limit is a feature in and of itself, but it’s important as the tech giant continues to tweak Imagen. AI Test Kitchen is designed to help you get feedback and find issues with Google’s AI technology. Part of finding problems is controlling how users interact with the system.

Credit: Google

As AI technology becomes more sophisticated and pervasive, there are associated risks. Given complete freedom and control, a minority of users may rush to find ways to abuse it. If you’re a company like Google, misuse of your product by users can have serious consequences, causing serious harm to other users and, in extreme cases, to Google itself.

Imagen is without question a state-of-the-art AI model. But with great power comes great responsibility. It is unclear when and in what form Imagen will be commercially available and fully available to the public. However, for now users can test with City Dreamer and Wobble. AI Test Kitchen is available for free download on Android and iOS. To use the app, you must sign up for the waiting list. I look forward to signing up and creating my own monsters soon.

