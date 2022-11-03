Anyone Can Now Create Apps That Generate Images Using DALL-E 2 TechCrunch





Finally, DALL-E 2, OpenAI’s image generation AI system, is now available as an API. This means developers can incorporate this system into their apps, websites, and services. In a blog post today, OpenAI announced that developers can start harnessing the power of her DALL-E 2. This is now used by over 3 million people to generate over 4 million images of him in one day, once he created his OpenAI API account as part of DALL-E 2. public beta.

DALL-E 2 API pricing varies by resolution. For 1024×1024 images, the cost is $0.02 per image. 512×512 images are $0.018 per image. 256×256 images are $0.016 per image. Volume discounts are available for companies working with OpenAI’s enterprise team.

Similar to the DALL-E 2 Beta, this API allows users to generate new images from text prompts (such as “fluffy bunnies flying in a field of flowers”) or edit existing images. Microsoft, a close OpenAI partner, leverages it with its Image Creator tool in Bing and Microsoft Edge. This allows the user to create an image if the web results don’t return what they are looking for. CALA, a fashion design app, uses the DALL-E 2 API to develop a tool that allows customers to refine design ideas from text descriptions and images. And photography startup Mixtiles has introduced this API into its artwork creation flow for its users.

There are no major changes in terms of policy with the release of the API. This could disappoint those who fear generative AI systems like DALL-E 2 will be released without due consideration of the ethical and legal issues they pose. As before, the user is bound by his OpenAI Terms of Service. This prohibits the use of DALL-E 2 to generate overtly violent, sexual or hateful content. OpenAI also continues to block users from uploading photos of people or images they don’t have rights to without their consent, employing a combination of automated and human surveillance systems to enforce this. doing.

One minor tweak is that API-generated images no longer need to contain a watermark. OpenAI introduced watermarks in the DALL-E 2 beta as a way to indicate which images came from the system, but chose to make them optional with the launch of the API.

Luke Miller, product manager at OpenAI, which oversees the development of DALL-E 2, told TechCrunch via email.

OpenAI also employs prompt-level and image-level filters in DALL-E 2, but the filters that some customers have complained about are overzealous and imprecise. We have focused some of our research efforts on diversifying the types of images that 2 produces, aiming to combat biases that text-to-image AI systems are known to suffer. (For example, producing a predominantly white image). Men, when prompted with text such as “CEO Example”).

But these measures have not softened all criticism. In August, Getty Images banned the uploading and sale of illustrations created using DALL-E 2 and other similar tools, following similar decisions by sites such as Newgrounds, PurplePort and FurAffinity. Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images, told The Verge that training data sets for systems like the DALL-E 2 contain copyrighted images scraped from the web, so the ban is “not dealt with.” It was caused by concerns about “unclaimed rights issues”.

Many critics say their concerns about the DALL-E 2 aren’t just about infringing on trademarked works. The system, they argue, threatens the lives of artists who have become able to replicate the style in several sequences of text, including those who disagreed. Their work is used in his DALL-E 2 training. (In all fairness to OpenAI, the company has licensed some images from his DALL-E 2 training dataset, which can’t be said to be part of its competitors.)

In an attempt to find a middle ground, Getty Images rival Shutterstock recently began using DALL-E 2 to generate content while also selling work for training text-to-image AI systems. Announced that it will launch a “contributor fund” that will refund creators when they do. We also prohibit AI art uploaded by third parties to minimize the chance of copyrighted works entering our platform.

Technicians Mat Dryhurst and Holly Herndon are spearheading an effort called Source+ to allow people to ban people from using their work or likeness for AI training purposes. But it’s optional. OpenAI has not disclosed whether it will participate or, in fact, introduce a self-service tool that will allow copyright holders to exclude their work from training and content generation.

In an interview, Miller gave few details about the new mitigations, but OpenAI is working to prevent its systems from generating biased, toxic, or offensive content that customers may find objectionable. He said the open API beta is an “iterative” process and will continue to grow over the next few months as OpenAI expands the infrastructure that powers DALL-E 2. I explained that I would have to work with “users and artists”.

Indeed, if the DALL-E 2 beta is any indication, the API program will evolve over time. In the early days, OpenAI disabled the ability to edit people’s faces using his DALL-E 2, but after improving its safety system, he enabled the feature.

“We’ve done a lot of work on that side, both through the images we upload and the prompts we send, aligning it with our content policy and baking in various mitigations to filter at the prompt level. Make sure your image level complies with Google’s content policy, so for example if someone uploads an image containing hate symbols or gore, like very very violent content, It is denied,” Miller said. “We are always thinking of ways to improve the system.”

But while OpenAI appears to be trying to avoid the controversy surrounding Stable Diffusion, the open-source equivalent of DALL-E 2, which is used to create porn, gore, and celebrity deepfakes, deployment It is up to the API user to choose exactly how and where to do so. that technology. Like Microsoft, we will definitely take a slow, cautious approach to rolling out DALL-E 2-powered products to gather feedback. Some dive headlong, embracing both technology and the ethical dilemmas that come with it.

If one thing is certain, the demand for generative AI is stagnant. Even before the API was officially available, the developer published workarounds to integrate his DALL-E 2 into apps, services, websites and even video games. With the public beta release backed by OpenAI’s formidable marketing force, synthetic images are poised to truly enter the mainstream.

