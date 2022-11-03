Google and Google Assistant release new features for Native American Heritage Month





November ushers in Native American Heritage Month, and even virtual assistants are participating in a national celebration of Indigenous culture.

A new Google Assistant feature allows users to hear first-hand interviews with members of Indigenous communities as they reflect on their cultural experiences. After launching Assistant, say “Tell me a human story” and the device will play the voices of people like Nanigi, a young girl who shares what it means to be Native American with her.

Users can also access a collection of facts about Native American heritage through Google Assistant, focusing on important cultural moments and leaders in Native American history. To hear daily facts, users simply say “Happy Native American Heritage Month” or “Tell me facts about Native American Heritage.”

Additionally, Google Chrome and ChromeOS have announced new themes for users designed by a cohort of five Native American artists.

“Hey Google! Happy Native American Heritage Month”

Blair Huffman, group product manager for ChromeOS and member of the Cherokee Nation, wrote in a Google blog post that the new theme showcases important traditions and highlights the unique experiences and identities of artists.

“As a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, I am taking this month to reflect and thank my ancestors, the resilience of my tribe and other Indigenous peoples, and future generations who advance the traditions of our tribe. Celebrate over time. Return. The more solemn piece “A Lot Meant” reminded me of growing up in Oklahoma and how historical policies such as quotas affected my family and many others.

Another theme titled ᎤᎧᏖᎾ (Horned Serpent) depicts a malevolent dragon in Cherokee stories. Created by artist Richard D. York. Credit: Richard D. York / Google

One of the new themes titled “Primary Ravens”. Created by artist Crystal Worl. Credit: Crystal World / Google

This month’s updates are powered by Google and the Google Assistant, including voice features that taught users key aspects of black history and civil rights in honor of Juneteenth, and interactive personal wellness help in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It follows on from previous initiatives.

Google began recognizing Native American Heritage Month on November 1 and created a Google Doodle to celebrate Native American Stickball. Ritual games have a history in several Native American communities, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole, and Yuchi. His doodle in celebration was created by artist Marlena Miles, a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota/Mohegan/Muskogee tribe. “This sport has played an active role in many of our tribes for generations and will continue to do so,” Miles wrote. I have.”

Just ask Google, “Tell me about humans.”

With this new feature, all users will be exposed to the stories, art and history of our Indigenous communities. Using your Google device as a starting point, you can explore this vast and diverse heritage in greater depth. A simple “Hey, Google…” is all it takes to get started.

