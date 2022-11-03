Latest Google Play system update tweaks Android parental controls and brings changes to Google Wallet





This update includes some Google Wallet tweaks and updates to Android parental controls.

Google recently fixed an issue that prevented Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users from installing the latest Play system update. It’s been a little over a week since Google’s latest flagship received its October 2022 update, but Google said he’s been rolling out some of the changes slated for the November 2022 Google Play system update. Already shared.

Google has updated their support page with a partial changelog for the November 2022 Google Play system update. It has been revealed that the latest update includes changes to allow supervised users to change the clock on their device when the Time Limits feature is not enabled. Android currently prevents all supervised accounts from changing the device clock. Because you can easily bypass the time limit. However, once the update is rolled out to users, this restriction does not apply to non-timed accounts.

Additionally, the November 2022 Google Play system update will include an update to the Google Wallet API that allows developers to “deep link to additional Google Wallet screens.” For merchants, Google is also adding the ability to dynamically create and customize his GPay button. You can see the full changelog in the section below.

Google Play system update for account management in November 2022 [Phone] Allows supervised users who do not have time limits enabled to change the device clock. A new Google Play Store feature that helps you find your favorite apps and games. Optimizations result in faster and more reliable downloads and installations. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements.support [Phone] Updated user education experience for new Android features.wallet [Phone] Allows merchants to dynamically create and customize GPay buttons. [Phone] API update to allow deep linking to additional Google Wallet screens.

Parental control adjustments and changes to Google Wallet are rolling out today with Google Play Services v44.22. Google will be announcing more details about the November 2022 Play system update soon. We will notify you as soon as the company updates the changelog.

Source: Google Play System Update Support Page

