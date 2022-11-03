Alphabet (Google) shares fell below consensus in the third quarter. next?





Alphabet (Google) shares (NASDAQ NDAQ: GOOG) are down about 37% YTD compared to a 19% drop in the S&P 500 Index over the same period. That said, the stock is currently at $90, trading 32% below Trefis’ fair value estimate of $133 for Google’s valuation. The global tech giant failed to meet consensus forecasts in Q3 2022. The company reported total revenue of $69.1 billion, up 6% year-over-year. Google GOOG advertising revenue (which includes Google Search, YouTube ads, and the Google Network) increased 3% year-over-year to $54.5 billion in the fourth quarter, followed by Google cloud units, which grew 38%. Additionally, paid clicks and impressions increased by 8% and 3%, respectively. Conversely, both cost-per-click and cost-per-thousand impressions decreased 5% year over year. On the cost front, operating margin declined from 32% to 25%, with unfavorable increases in expenses and R&D as a percentage of revenue. Profitability deteriorated further as other income decreased from $2.0 billion to $902 million. Overall, net income decreased 27% to $13.9 billion.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the company’s top line grew 13% year over year to $206.8 billion. This was largely due to his 12% growth in Google’s ad revenue, followed by his 39% growth in the Google cloud business. However, higher costs pushed net income down 16% to $46.3 billion, while sales increased. In particular, revenue growth slowed in the first three quarters of 2022 due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and reduced advertising spending.

Going forward, Google’s revenue is projected to reach $280.9 billion in 2022. Additionally, its net profit margin is likely to decline to around 21.5% from 29.5% this year, giving it a net profit of $60.3 billion. Combine this with an annualized EPS of $4.63 and a P/E multiple of just under 29x for a valuation of $133.

