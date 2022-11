Google wants more restrictive ‘green’ hydrogen rules – EURACTIV.com

As debates over green hydrogen rules have been going on in Brussels for years, US tech giant Google, which is leading partnerships with some of the biggest companies, is pushing green hydrogen to counter those calling for looser rules. demands more restrictions on what constitutes

An important vector of energy, hydrogen can be produced using coal, gas, or electricity. Climate-neutral and desirable types of hydrogen are produced using renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen. The European Commission is currently designing a specific set of rules.

In a letter signed by Google, renewable energy giant Iberdrola, Wind Europe and others, we are writing this today as the companies pledged to advance the goal of making Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. increase.

Their letter plunged headlong into a lingering debate over the idiosyncrasies of the so-called additionality rule that EU officials were tasked with drafting in 2018.

European lawmakers are wary of existing renewables being cannibalized for hydrogen production, making hydrogen a zero-sum game. To counter this, EU parliamentarians wanted to tie the desirable green label to additional renewable energy installations.

But the Google-led coalition has asked the European Commission to stick to its original approach.

We therefore call on the European Commission to adopt an ambitious Delegated Act on Non-Biological Renewable Fuels (RFNBO). [largely hydrogen] As soon as possible, the letter said.

He argued that restrictive standards are needed to ensure that renewable hydrogen results in emission reductions.

For temporal correlations, Google insists hourly on aligning electrolyzers to renewable energy after a phased-in period.

Regarding geographic correlation, electrolyzers and power plants should be located in the same tender zone or, if there is sufficient cross-border transmission capacity, in neighboring tender zones. If a country has multiple bid zones, its borders are sufficient.

Citing increasing demand for electricity, the letter says the delegated law should mandate the production of hydrogen to support the development of additional renewable energy capacity in the European grid.

This puts them in the camp of a more restrictive faction that claims they need to hold onto their hydrogen tightly.

Instead, other stakeholders advocate fewer restrictions. Earlier, Berlin sent a secret letter to the European Commission asking for restrictions to be eased. Paris also sent it, urging EU officials to create space for nuclear power.

Those who advocate easing restrictions warn that the market needs room to expand.

Instead, the Google-Iberdrola coalition says the EU is well positioned to set global standards, shaping the trajectory of the hydrogen industry not only in Europe but around the world.

For example, the United States will soon develop its own standards, and strong European standards will ensure that the United States follows suit, the coalition stressed.

[Edited by Zoran Radosavljevic]

