Google rolls out new package tracking feature for Gmail app





Google is rolling out new Gmail app features just in time for the holiday season. This allows users to more easily track packages directly from their inbox.

To help you stay on top of your order and shipping confirmation emails during the holiday season, Gmail simplifies your package tracking and shipping information.

For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display the current shipping status in your inbox list view and in the summary card at the top of each individual email. Package tracking is available for most major U.S. carriers and provides at-a-glance view of important details such as estimated arrival date and status such as ‘labeled’, ‘arrived tomorrow’ and ‘delivered today’ I can do it.

Users can choose to receive package tracking updates in their inbox using their Gmail settings. Gmail will then automatically look up the order status using the tracking number and display it in the user’s inbox. It also proactively displays delayed labels and keeps your emails at the top of your inbox. Google says the new package tracking feature will be rolling out “in the coming weeks.”

Google’s system is vaguely reminiscent of the package tracker that Apple recently introduced with iOS 16, but Apple’s tracker only works for orders from supporting businesses that were purchased using Apple Pay. it’s different. Also, Apple’s tracker is built into the Wallet app instead of the standard Mail app.

