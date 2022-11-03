Russia-Ukraine War: Microsoft expands aid to Ukraine’s wartime innovation





Mykhailo Fedorov of Ukraine gestures during a joint press conference with Microsoft’s Brad Smith (left) at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo/AP

Ukraine expects more Western technical assistance as its war with Russia drags on, and Microsoft has pledged to extend its support for Kyiv’s extraordinary wartime innovations through the end of next year. increase.

Microsoft’s financial commitment of more than US$400 million will allow the Ukrainian government and other organizations to continue using the Microsoft cloud and its public data centers across Europe, said Microsoft president Brad Smith in Lisbon, Portugal. Presented at the annual Web Summit technical conference held at

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said at the conference that Amazon is also helping Ukraine with cloud storage.

Cloud technology will provide resilience and security to Ukrainian operations after Russia carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian data centers more than eight months ago, Smith said.

Prior to the February 24th invasion, Ukraine had laws banning government agencies from using the cloud, forcing them to store data locally. In March, the government repealed the law.

The invasion sparked extraordinary innovations by the Ukrainian military, Smith said.

Ukraine and Russia are fighting a new type of war, in which cyberweapons and other types of digital technology play a pivotal role, he said.

Kyiv, for example, has deployed artificial intelligence to quickly detect and thwart Russian cyberattacks, Smith said.

Microsoft has played a major role in helping Ukraine data migration and protecting its digital infrastructure from Russian wiper and phishing attacks.

Microsoft is also working with the US Army on AI and image recognition.

Ukraine and Russia are embroiled in a tech war, said Fedorov.

This war is completely different from the wars that came before it.

This war against a powerful enemy is the most technologically advanced war in human history.

Fedorov, who also appeared with Smith at the press conference, pointed to the Ukrainian-developed Delta real-time combat management system. A situational awareness platform integrates information about the enemy from various sensors and sources, such as AI and drones, into his digital map.

AI has even greater potential in warfare, said Fedorov, but the major role drones have played has continued to expand, including frontline patrols for hundreds of kilometers. I’m here.

Fedorov said an underwater vehicle is also being developed to protect Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

He asked for the help of conference participants to find innovative solutions to heat homes this winter after Russian attacks in recent weeks destroyed 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure. I got

