Google opens office in downtown Montreal, announces $2.75 million grant

The company provides funds to help fund local projects ranging from artificial intelligence research to digital education programs.

Google’s downtown Montreal office sign was designed to resemble the Old Montreal landmark Five Roses Flour sign. Photo by Allen McInnis / Montreal Gazette

US tech giant Google officially opened its newest downtown office on Wednesday and announced $2.75 million in funding for projects ranging from artificial intelligence research to digital education programs.

On Wednesday morning, more than 50 industry guests and journalists packed into the 13th-floor cafeteria with stunning views of the Montreal skyline for short presentations by Google executives and key partners, including Quebec’s artificial intelligence lab Mirra. I heard A Google employee actually works in the renovated Viger Ave. West building for almost a year after the company vacated a small space on McGill College Ave.

Mira is the biggest beneficiary of Google Montreal’s generosity. She will receive $1.5 million for foundational AI research projects in areas such as climate change and sustainable agriculture. Among other grant recipients, Montreal-based charity Digital Moment, formerly known as Kids Code Jeunesse, received $320,000 to provide teachers and students in grades 3 through 12 with digital education in Quebec. Founder Kate Arthur says it will launch a program aimed at building skills.

The presence of a strong organization like Google sends a big signal to students, researchers, investors, local and international governments about the quality of the artificial intelligence ecosystem, said Stphane Ltourneau, executive vice president of Mila. said at the opening event. Here he is by investing in AI, Google is actively participating in Milas’ long-term mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of all.

Google now employs about 300 people at 425 Viger, a former printing facility built in 1910, just a short walk from the Palais des Congrès. Its offices feature a revamped ventilation system, several Quebec artworks, a library space for employees, and a giant neon display that mimics the iconic Fallen Five Roses his sign.

The Montreal company’s workforce includes sales staff and engineers focused on activities such as cybersecurity, AI research, and cloud computing. About a third of the Montreal contingent works with Google’s Chrome browser.

Google rents five floors of the building, three of which are currently in use. His two remaining floors should be fully occupied by the end of the year, said Jean-Philippe Gauthier, head of platform at Google Montreal.

In an interview, Gauthier said one of the reasons he came here was because his previous office was running out of room.

Google employees make calls on Wednesday from a soundproof phone booth at the company’s downtown Montreal office.Photo by Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette

Per company policy, Google Montreal employees are expected to be in the office three days a week, but there are a range of exceptions.

The reality is, even before the pandemic, Google has always been very flexible, Gauthier said. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are usually crowded. The reason is that you can have meaningful conversations beyond the attractive workspace. The biggest ideas often start with coffee.

Montreal is one of about 25 Google sites around the world where employees are working to improve the Chrome browser, said Robert Shield, local head of Chrome operations. Some of his employees are dedicated to building his Chrome for Apple devices and optimizing graphics to make the browser faster. Google has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide dedicated to Chrome.

Over three billion people use Chrome, Shield said, and the fact that we can do this here with a global impact is really special. Google has some of the world’s best security experts, some of whom are directly on the Chrome team. Some of the best defenders and counter-attackers are at Google, and we’re continually learning from them. We built this into Chrome technology.

Google's downtown Montreal office on Viger Ave has three types of drinking water available. Photo credit: Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette

Google’s AI efforts in Montreal are led by Hugo Larochelle, a Mila graduate and six-year company veteran who also worked at Twitter. In his current role in the research department known as Google Brain, Larochelle oversees about 20 people here, as well as employees in Toronto, Paris, Zurich and the United States.

LaRochelle said in an interview that our research aims to help develop technologies and machines that have some kind of intelligence — machines that can learn from experience. My ultimate motivation is to develop tools that accompany us and take care of our most repetitive tasks. Contains tools to support programmers.

Part of Larochelles’ focus is so-called few-shot learning, which aims to help computers make predictions based on limited amounts of data.

Our learning as humans is often based on just a few examples, but our systems typically require large amounts of data, says Larochelle. Today’s machines are like bad students with the ability to work hard. There is a gap between human learning ability and machine learning ability. We want to fill that gap.

