Apple Adds Intrusive ‘Recommended’ Section Above ‘Next Video’ in TV App





Apple has made some changes to the TV app and users aren’t happy with the update. The updated design will appear primarily to iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta users, but it’s a server-side change Apple is introducing and will eventually be available on all TVs. May be deployed to app users.

With Apple’s new design, the TV app[今すぐ見る]at the top of the section[おすすめ]A section has been added and featured content is[次の動画]It will be placed above your watchlist. This change makes it more difficult for users to access content of interest as random TV shows take up most of the screen.

On current release versions of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS, Up Next is at the top of the Watch Now tab, giving you quick access to shows and movies that are in progress or added to your watchlist. .

Reddit’s new design has received a number of complaints from users dissatisfied with the way recommended TV shows and movies are replacing Up Next content. This section seems to show quite a few Apple TV+ shows and movies, but it also highlights shows and movies from other streaming his providers. Regardless of what content is displayed, TV users don’t seem to want recommended content to replace their selected content on the forefront of the app. From Reddit user robber3572:

I don’t care about the discovery aspect, I agree that tv apps are everything. (both figuratively and figuratively). This featured content is now prominent in the TV app, highlighting shows and movies that have no interest in me at all.

TV app[TV+]Tabs already have this design that puts the content above the watch list,[今すぐ見る]It also extends to tabs. If the Up Next section is selected on Apple TV, the Featured section will continue to display and the Up Next show preview will disappear. Recommendations also dominate the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces.

At the moment, there’s no way to disable the Featured section and bring Up Next content back to the top of the app, and it’s unclear if Apple is still tweaking the design or if this is the final look. In particular, it seems to autoplay featured content, ignoring the Up Next setting that prevents the show from previewing content. There doesn’t seem to be a way to turn off autoplay for featured shows and movies.

