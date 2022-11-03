



Over the past decade, Wayfair, an online furniture and home goods retailer, has experienced extraordinary growth due to online shopper engagement (i.e. website, app). This surge in traffic and revenue was fueled by our decision to use Google Cloud services. About four years ago, Wayfair realized it needed more flexibility to handle traffic spikes, but it also knew the solution needed to be cost-effective. This strategy involves removing Wayfair Storefront systems from existing private data centers that have already proven expensive to scale, and migrating these complex systems to the public cloud due to traffic spikes. It contained a persistent risk of being under-provisioned. Wayfair chose Google Cloud Customer Experience Services for its comprehensive features, including simplicity, high performance, and scalability.

Beginning with the successful migration of the image processor to the cloud, Wayfairs gained confidence in its decision to move all of its data centers to Google Cloud. This required moving all of our infrastructure, apps, machine learning (ML) platforms, and data science development platforms to the cloud with minimal to no disruption to our daily operations. I had to. Due to the scale of this business transformation, we have implemented enterprise-wide upskilling initiatives for our collaborative teams, including ML engineers, data engineers, and application developers, to ensure that teams are most productive when they are modernized on the modern cloud. Another important need emerged to ensure technology and process. Wayfair decided to partner with his two pillars of the Google Cloud Customer Experience, Google Cloud Learning and Google Customer Care, to work together to address business challenges and ensure successful transformation.

Wayfair built an interactive hybrid education program with proactive planning and guidance from Google Cloud Learning Services. It includes weekly 1-hour virtual study rooms and quizzes, live chat groups, and leaderboards to keep learners motivated. Instructor-led training was also intentionally incorporated into the program to keep the team on track with the planned transformation. The program is also built to optimize different learning patterns and rewards are awarded to participants who pass exams and win quizzes.

With Google Cloud Customer Care, Wayfair leaders were able to confidently operate their new cloud platform and modernize their tools to meet their customers’ fluctuating demands. Premium Support, a select tier of customer care, provided a team of Technical Account Managers (TAMs) to proactively activate support tools early in the migration process. This ensures that the very same ML engineers, data engineers, and app developers who participated in Google Cloud Learning Services are aligned with their core business initiatives while participating in cloud training that accelerates innovation and boosts performance and productivity. I was able to spend more time focusing on The TAM continues to support the ongoing operational health of Wayfairs, including during peak online events, and provides deep technical expertise when technical issues arise. Also serves as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and plays a key role in delivering and facilitating Google Cloud Learning services, providing participants with guides, answers to questions, and best practices to get certified. and strategies.

Wayfair employees used Google Cloud Customer Experience Services to complete two 12-week training programs for Professional Cloud Architects, with over 75 participants per cohort. In addition, an infrastructure cloud hero training event and a professional data engineering pilot were conducted, with 15 participants willing to complete the certification exam. As a result of our joint learning program, Wayfair has over 100 certified employees who have achieved consistent year-on-year growth in cloud skills. Wayfair employees shared their feedback with Google Cloud. This feedback was leveraged to establish a new community of practice where participants could team up with her Google Cloud to learn and study for certification exams.

