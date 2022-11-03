Google Ads releases new P-MAX feature to help marketers this holiday season





Google Ads is releasing new features for P-MAX campaigns. Additionally, the company shares a set of best practices aimed at helping businesses boost sales this holiday season.

This post covers key updates to Google Ads and recommendations for improving your ad performance.

First, what is a P-MAX campaign?

P-MAX campaigns allow advertisers to leverage all of their Google Ads placement inventory in a single campaign.

They help marketers drive results based on conversion goals, improving performance and ROI through real-time optimization across channels and through smart bidding.

What’s new for P-MAX campaigns? Use Performance Planner to predict P-MAX impact

Previously available only for Search, Shopping, Display, App, Video and Local, Performance Planner is now supported for P-MAX campaigns.

This allows marketers to predict performance and simulate what happens to campaigns when adjusting budgets, targets, CPA, etc.

Asset Group Scheduling

You can now create automated rules for asset groups. For example, you can schedule your ads to run on specific dates and times.

Increase the number of headings and add text assets

You now have 15 titles in your ad test instead of 5. Great news to get the most out of your campaigns.

explanation

For P-MAX campaigns targeting online sales, you can easily identify performance fluctuations, diagnose issues, and receive recommendations to improve your ad’s future performance.

First-party audience insights

You can add data segments as audience signals. This allows Google to accelerate automated functions to find customers who are more likely to convert.

Over the next few weeks, these data segments will be added to Audience Insights to help you better understand the value of your primary data and see the highest converting customer lists for your campaigns.

3 best practices for P-MAX campaigns this holiday season Adjust your P-MAX campaign budget and ROAS or CPA goals before the holiday season peaks. This improves visibility for consumers as they shop. If you have a promotion, sale, or event that you want to improve your conversion rate in a short period of time, consider using seasonality adjustment. If you’re promoting a specific product this holiday season, create a separate campaign with your own goals and budget.

More news: To help advertisers better manage their campaign metrics and results, Microsoft recently released an import tool focused on Google Ads P-MAX.

Conclusion

Almost a year after its launch, the P-MAX campaign was created with the goal of enabling advertisers to increase conversions using any of Google’s advertising channels.

According to Google, 54% of shoppers used 5 or more channels to make a purchase during the 2021 holidays.

This is the big advantage of the P-MAX campaign.

Your company’s solution not only enables Google to optimize campaigns based on data and generate insights to improve your company’s performance this holiday season, but also to be present in the different channels where your customers are. I can.

To learn more about this feature and all of Google’s recommendations for this holiday season, visit the Google Ads Help Center.

Wishing you lots of sales this holiday season!

