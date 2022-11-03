Catalyst Guides and Tips – Apex Legends Wiki Guide





Catalyst is a powerful defensive Legend added to Apex Legends in Season 15. This page contains everything you need to know about Catalyst’s backstory, her abilities, and how to use them to keep enemies out of large areas of the map. .

Looking for something specific? Click one of the links below to jump to…

Catalyst Character Description and Lore

Tressa Crystal Smith is not just a cup of tea that everyone likes, but an elegant and discreet woman. She likes Krystal more than most people. She grew up on Boreas, an unstable planet with a degrading moon. Conformity and efficiency were needed there, which didn’t suit her Tressa. Instead, she stayed home with her fellow misfits who spent time in crystal readings, lunar rituals, and personal magic. But when her best friend goes to extreme lengths to save the moon from a corporate invasion, Tressa gets caught in a dilemma. Eventually, she ran away from home and found her solace in the only place her friends cared about most: their moon, Cleo.

There she joined a terraforming crew hired to repair and rejuvenate the Celestial Body. She learned to work with ferrofluid and used it with certain magical talents. She became attached to her new community, and when the Boreas fever subsided, she returned her old friends to her ranks. She found a place to call herself just in time for the Apex Games to arrive and sweep it from under her new family. But the catalyst doesn’t disappear so easily.

If the Olympics gets in her way, she intends to turn it into her own profit and use the prize money to support her family.

catalytic ability

As a Defensive Legend, Catalyst centers around the use of ferrofluid to help strengthen, block, and control chokepoints on the map. Her passive, Barricade, acts as a way to lock and harden doorways/openings, trapping enemies inside and forcing them to break in and enter or exit. Create, slowing and damaging enemies that get too close. Her Ultimate, Dark Her veil creates a massive wall of ferrofluid that blocks line of sight and enemy scanning abilities, blinding and slowing enemies that attempt to pass through.

Catalyst Passive Ability – Barricade

Catalyst’s passive, Barricade, can lock doors with Ferrofluid to prevent them from opening, forcing opponents to break them down. Due to the ferrofluid enhancement, more damage is required to destroy it.

Catalyst Passive Tips Catalysts can use barricades to strengthen openings where doors have already been destroyed. So be on the lookout for any opportunity to create tactical advantage. This is a great ability for trapping defenseless enemies in small rooms. It’s especially effective if your teammate is playing caustic and throws a Nox Gas Trap or Gas Grenade.

Catalyst Tactical Ability – Piercing Spike

Catalyst’s Tactical Piercing Spikes allow you to place Ferrofluid on the ground, releasing sharp, piercing spikes whenever an enemy approaches. The effect this has is slowing them down and dealing damage.

Catalyst Tactical Tip This is especially effective at chokepoints, similar to Barricade. Try to place your piercing spike at a point where your opponent will have a hard time drawing an eyeliner until it’s too late. You can usually use this in an offensive way to eliminate oncoming enemies, but it can also be used as cover when attempting to retreat. Slowing down a chasing enemy gives you crucial seconds to heal and fight back or flee. As a Legendary Catalyst, it is immune to all piercing spikes, whether placed by yourself or by an enemy playing as a Catalyst.Catalyst Ultimate Ability – Dark Veil

Catalyst’s Ultimate Dark Veil makes Catalyst launch a giant wall of ferrofluid. This blocks visibility on both sides and slows down the movement of anyone trying to get through. It also causes brief blindness when passed, further reducing the willingness of people to cross.

Catalyst Ultimate Tip Other Legendary scanning abilities, such as Seer and Bloodhound, cannot penetrate Dark Veil walls. So if the opposing team has a lot of these Legends, this is worth throwing as often as possible. Have you noticed any trends here? Dark Veil is great at controlling chokepoints on the map. Completely nullifying enemy line of sight and delaying a potential push from the opposing team is especially valuable. Dark Veil is also worth throwing in more defense-focused situations where you need to escape undetected or revive a fallen teammate. Check out our Tips, Tricks and Strategies page for all the best suggestions to beat your opponents again and again!

