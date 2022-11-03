Google reveals successive details of new AI research project





Google LLC details a number of internal research projects focused on exploring new applications for artificial intelligence software.

The search giant announced the project during an event in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The first AI development effort detailed by Google is known as the 1,000 Languages ​​Initiative. Through this initiative, Google hopes to develop AI systems that can process natural language text written in the 1,000 most-spoken languages ​​in the world. So far, this effort has produced a neural network called the Universal Speech Model that understands over 400 languages.

Some might call it a moonshot, but we’re already making meaningful progress here, and the path is clearly visible, said Jeff Dean, senior vice president of research at Google. said.

The company also detailed a second AI system called Wordcraft that can help authors write fiction. According to Google, more than a dozen professional writers are already using the system to create articles. The search giant has published its first collection of stories created with the help of Woodcraft.

According to Google, Wordcraft is based on the previously refined LaMDA natural language processing model. LaMDA is configurable with up to 137 billion parameters, configuration settings that determine how the AI ​​processes data. The more parameters a neural network has, the more tasks it can perform.

Alongside Wordcraft, several of the other AI systems detailed by Google also have natural language processing capabilities. One AI system called DreamFusion can generate a three-dimensional image of him based on the user’s prompts. Another newly refined neural network can generate realistic voice and piano music.

As part of its research efforts, Google is also exploring ways to apply machine learning in medicine. The company detailed that it is developing an AI system designed to help nurses and midwives assess the gestational age and position of the fetus in the womb. In parallel, Google is working on his ARDA. This is an AI-powered application designed to help healthcare professionals more easily detect diabetic retinopathy.

Through ARDA, more than 150,000 patients have been successfully screened in countries such as India, Thailand, Germany, the US and the UK, with more than half of those used and prospective studies conducted in 2022 alone, Dean detailed. Additionally, we were investigating how AI could help detect breathing and heart rate on mobile phones.

Google is also exploring opportunities to apply AI in many other areas. The company detailed this week that it has created an AI system that can generate flood warnings up to a week in advance based on weather forecasts. Google also released Code for Policies, an open-source tool that can train robots to perform new tasks using natural language instructions.

Image: Show your support for our mission by joining our expert community at the Google Cube Club and Cube Event. Join a community of celebrities and experts including Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon Web Services and Amazon.com, Michael Dell, Founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, and more .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2022/11/03/google-details-flurry-new-ai-research-projects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos