Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Key to Market Rally as Apple, Google Plunge





Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, fell overnight as the October jobs report loomed large.

Stock market rally under pressure continues to digest hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, peak or ‘terminal’ fed fund rate could be higher than previously expected have a nature

On Thursday morning, major indices fell. They bounced back from early lows, briefly turning positive for the Dow Jones, but the stock weakened towards the close.

Megacap engineers continue to focus on major indices, especially Nasdaq. Microsoft shares have joined Amazon.com (AMZN), Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (META) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) in setting bear market lows. Apple (AAPL) is still above his June lows, but this week he’s slipping towards his October lows.

Key moves in Thursday night earnings include Amgen (AMGN), Yelp (YELP), EOG Resources (EOG), PayPal (PYPL), Square Parent Block (SQ), Progeny (PGNY) and Cloudflare (NET). , which included paylocity (PCTY).

Yelp and PYPL stocks fell, while Amgen’s stock remained largely unchanged. NET stocks also plummeted, cloud software names plummeted overnight, SQ stocks surged and PGNY jumped. PCTY was not yet trading.

Cardinal Health (CAH) reported early on Friday that CAH stock was slightly out of the buy zone.

job report

Economists expect nonfarm payrolls to rise by 210,000 in the October jobs report, pushing the unemployment rate up to 3.6%. This means he’s had three straight months of job declines since December 2020, and the lowest job growth, but it’s not as chill as the Fed would like.

There is reason to believe that the October jobs report will be much weaker than expected.

But other labor figures this week are hotter than expected, including September job openings and weekly unemployment claims.

Friday’s October jobs report will be key to Fed rate hike expectations and possibly the direction of the stock market, at least in the short term. The November employment report and his two CPI inflation reports are also due to arrive before his Fed meeting in December.

The market now sees a 50.4% chance of a fifth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike on December 14th. That’s up from 42% on Wednesday.

dow jones futures today

Dow Jones futures fell 0.2% against fair value. S&P 500 futures were down 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1%.

The Labor Department’s October employment report is due to be released on Friday at 8:30 am ET. Expect big moves in Dow futures and Treasury yields, possibly Whipsaw action.

Note that overnight trading on Dow futures or elsewhere does not necessarily lead to actual trading on the next regular stock market session.

stock market rally

Stock market gains fell further on Thursday, with the Nasdaq again taking the biggest hit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% in stock market trading on Thursday. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.1% for him. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.7%. Small-cap Russell 2000 is up 0.6% on him.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 6 basis points to 4.12%, but fell below the intraday high of 4.2%. The dollar surged after Wednesday’s strong reversal.

US oil prices fell 2% to $88.17 a barrel amid concerns over a strong dollar and global demand.

Applestock, Megacap

Apple shares fell 4.2%. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq giant are now down 10.2% in a week, reversing from the 200-day line and below the 50-day line.

Google shares rose 4.1% to a two-year low. GOOGL’s stock is down 10.4% in his week.

Microsoft’s stock fell 2.7% to 214.25, finally breaking below its October low and hitting its worst level since January 2021. MSFT shares are down 9.2% this week.

Amazon shares fell 3.1% to their lowest since March 2020. AMZN shares plunged 13.6% this week.

META shares fell 1.8% to a seven-year low. Facebook’s parent company is down 10.4% this week after dropping nearly 24% last week.

ETFs

Among the best ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) rose 0.4%. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) is down 2.5% with MSFT shares being the main component. Van Eck Vector’s Semiconductor ETF (SMH) fell 1.2%.

The SPDR S&P Metal Mining ETF (XME) fell 0.3%. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) fell 0.1%. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) rose 1.85% while the Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) fell 1.1%. The Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.4%.

Reflecting more speculative story stocks, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) fell 0.7% and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) fell 0.9%.

Market rally analysis

The stock market’s rise shifted to an “uptrend under pressure” after Fed Secretary Powell’s hawkish comments reversed a steep decline on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq closed below the October 21st low. The Nasdaq is clearly lagging in the current uptrend, which is a very bearish sign for the market’s rise. The S&P 500 has fallen below his 50-day line and the Dow Jones has fallen below his 200-day line, while other major indices are well above his FTD lows.

Selling continued on Thursday, with the Nasdaq once again leading the decline and closing near session lows.

This is mainly due to the mega caps of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta Platforms.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 rose but wilted towards the close.

The Russell 2000 topped the 50 and 21 day lines.

The Invest S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) fell 0.5%, far outperforming the mega-capped S&P 500, but closed below the 50-day bar.

Don’t overstate the resilience of markets outside of Apple and Megacap. The Russell 2000 and RSP ETFs reversed significantly on Wednesday, along with most major stocks. And they dropped even further on Thursday.

The stock market struggles to hold up and fails to make meaningful progress as the Federal Reserve (Fed) once again strengthens its hawkish stance and U.S. Treasury yields recover.

Friday’s jobs report could either boost the market’s rally or send major indices tumbling towards bear market lows.

what to do now

With markets under pressure and major stocks volatile, investors should keep their exposure light. If the upside picks up, such as the S&P 500 recovering his 50-day line, it could be a signal to consider gradually increasing exposure.

There are some stocks that are relatively viable. So work on those watchlists. Stay engaged and be flexible so you’re ready to add exposure or move to the sidelines.

Read the big picture daily to stay in sync with market direction and key stocks and sectors.

Follow Ed Carson on Twitter (@IBD_ECarson) for stock market updates and more.

