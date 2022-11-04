Research shows that users are dissatisfied with Google search results. How will it affect your SEO efforts?





A new study by SEMRush shows that most people searching on Google aren’t happy with their search results and need to refine their queries further to find what they’re really looking for.

The survey noted that:

…Many users are not satisfied with the initial SERP results and need to refine their queries. 27.6% of searches end up with some form of query refinement. Nearly 30% of people broaden their searches in some way. These users did not change the length of their search terms. In other words, you may not have narrowed down your next query because your first result was too irrelevant.

This last topic reinforces why a tweet dissatisfied with Google search results went viral on the bird network in October. In a tweet, user girlfriend Emily Velasco likened Google search to her dying shopping mall, showing her over 60,000 likes and hundreds of reactions in support of her protest. increase.

Also, many Twitter users agree that Google’s search engine forces misinterpretation of search queries, and many times they have to refine their searches on the platform. “You shouldn’t do things like that to trick search engines into giving you useful results,” user Emily said on her Twitter account.

What is Google doing to improve your search experience?

In response to this series of complaints, Danny Sullivan, one of the engineers working at Google Search, wants people to know that SERPs are useful, and has freely shared the research that has disappointed them. I am writing to ask you to Analyze and understand how to improve general search. Additionally, Sullivan shared an article about the recent improvements his team has made to Google Search.

In this article, Danny Sullivan suggests that Google was already aware of negative user feedback about its search engine, and in his own words the company was created by people, people It indicates that we are already working on improvements to make it easier to find useful content created for.

Sullivan adds: [] These launches are part of a broader, ongoing effort to reduce low-quality content and make it easier for searchers to find content they find authoritative and useful.

But is this problem Google’s fault, or are SEO experts also to blame?

As this article from SEJ reveals, a common perception among content creators is that Google tends to rank content, but not ideas created by real people.

Part of the blame is placed on the SEO industry for creating content written by generic writers rather than experts. Like our skyscraper strategy, we search topics for content written by our competitors and rewrite it in ways that improve the content.

These strategies encourage non-experts to create content with the sole purpose of achieving better rankings in SEO, and that the content is not created to answer questions. make people aware of

As a frequent Google search user, I admit that I put a lot of effort into finding the results I needed while searching. Ideal results often require 3 or more refinements. Despite Google monitoring the issue and investing in improving the performance of one of its most famous features, it is very discouraging to do research on the platform.

So for SEO and digital marketing professionals, people complaining about Google Search could be an indication that users will look elsewhere for their queries in the near future. This means more engines to optimize.

Either way, Google is one of the most respected and trusted players in this market. We’ll be keeping an eye out for improvements in how the platform works in the coming weeks!

